How a Bettor Turned $150 Into $43,000+ With an NFL Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

Sunday of Week 14 was a wild one in the NFL with plenty of surprises, drama and unexpected twists and turns. One bettor turned it into a chance for an awesome four-leg Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook that returned $43,368.56 on a $150 bet.

Last week, a three-legged NBA parlay went big by picking three players to hit the over on scoring props, and this NFL parlay was similar, in that it was built on four players going over 0.5 touchdowns with the Anytime Touchdown Scorer prop. The four picks came in with different individual odds, but when combined into this parlay, they made the odds +28812.

Here are the four picks:

David Njoku Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+310 odds)

Zay Jones Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+360 odds)

DJ Chark Jr. Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+320 odds)

Dawson Knox Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+265 odds)

Scroll down further for a full analysis of how the events of the parlay played out and to take a look at the winning ticket.

Here’s a look at the winning ticket:

Scoring across the NFL started a little slowly in the early window on Sunday, and the first of the four touchdowns didn’t come until came midway through the second quarter. The Lions and Vikings were tied at seven when Jared Goff hit Chark for the 48-yard touchdown highlighted below.

The score was Chark’s third touchdown of the season and his second in the Lions’ three most recent games. He finished with a season-high six catches on seven targets for 94 yards and hauled in this score at about the seven-yard line before extending across the goal line to hit his +320 prop and give his team the lead they would never relinquish on their way to a big divisional win.

The second of the four touchdowns came about 15 minutes later when Knox and the Bills finally broke through for their first touchdown of the day against a stingy Jets defense. New York had held the Buffalo offense in check in the early going with some help from the wintry mix falling in Orchard Park. Buffalo punted on their first five possessions and seemed to stall out at the 39-yard line on this drive when they faced a fourth and one. Knox was involved in a little trickeration to keep the drive alive by pretending that he was going to take a direct snap for a sneak. C.J. Mosley was convinced and leaped across the line to stop the play, earning an offside penalty to give Knox and the Bills a first down.

Five plays later, the tight end was involved in a more conventional role, catching the pass in the highlight below from Josh Allen and flipping into the end zone for the touchdown. Allen called his effort a “Superman heroic performance type dive,” but the tight end clarified on Twitter that it was a “Josh Allen type dive.” Feel the love! The bettor definitely did since this +265 prop got the parlay halfway home.

The touchdown was Knox’s third of the season and his first since finding the end zone vs. the Packers on Sunday Night Football back in October. He finished the game as the Bills’ leading receiver with 41 yards on his four catches in the team’s narrow 20-12 home win.

The most spectacular catch of the four touchdowns came just a few minutes later when the longest shot of the four touchdown scorers hit his prop with just 15 seconds remaining before halftime. On the 20-yard line coming out of a timeout, Trevor Lawrence slightly underthrew Jones on his route near the front corner of the end zone. It looked like Titans CB Roger McCreary would intercept the pass, but it slipped through his hands and fell into the arms of Jones. Despite the tip drill, Jones kept his concentration and juggled it momentarily before tapping his toes just inside the end zone to score his second touchdown of the season.

The second-round pick has had a nice resurgence with the third team of his career and has already set new career highs with 68 catches and 655 yards through 12 games. He was +360 to score at any point in this game, but the bettor saw the score coming and was now just one leg away from glory after hitting on three touchdowns in under 30 minutes going into halftime of the early games.

Last but not least, the final touchdown that completed the parlay came from Njoku with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter. While the other three scores came in divisional wins, the Browns only scored one touchdown all day long in their 23-10 loss to their in-state rivals. The good news for this parlay was that it was scored by Njoku on the play highlighted below, which was also Deshaun Watson’s first passing touchdown in 707 days.

Watson found Njoku at the 15-yard line, and the big tight end sprinted for the pylon while Jessie Bates III tried to get the angle to push him out. It was close, but Njoku stretched the ball over the goal line before plowing through the pylon to finish the parlay and score his third touchdown of the season.

full extension at the pylon



: #CLEvsCIN on CBS

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/DfGMHlo9gZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 11, 2022

Njoku’s touchdown paid off the parlay without any fourth-quarter heroics needed, but it is worth noting that not a single one of the four players found the end zone more than once on this Sunday. The ticket needed one touchdown from each of them, and that’s exactly how things played out, resulting in this bettor turning a $150 bet into a cool $43K.

