NFL Week 14 MNF Picks: New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

It’s well-documented that defense isn’t New England’s issue. When it comes to this play specifically, the Patriots have one of the more trustworthy defenses you could rely upon to force an interception.

After failing to force a pick in Week 1, the Patriots logged at least one in their next eight games. Coming out of the bye, they’ve only forced an interception in 1 of 3 games. But, they also forced Zach Wilson into hiding after holding him to 9-for-22 passing. Josh Allen was the other QB who didn’t throw an interception vs. New England during this recent stretch, which goes in line with another trend: The Patriots have only forced an interception in 1 of 4 divisional games this season. This game, of course, is about as far from a divisional contest as you can get.

As for Murray’s part in this, things have gotten a bit tense in Arizona after Week 12’s loss. Mistakes are likely to happen on MNF. Plus, Murray has been picked off in six of the 10 games he’s played this season.

After the Patriots opened as 1.5-point favorites a week ago, the spread topped out at 2.5 and bottomed at an even one point. Yet as of writing, the spread is right back where it started, and the sharps are leaning with New England — even though prime-time underdogs have covered just under 61% of the time this season.

The percentage of ATS bets placed on DraftKings Sportsbook have been split up pretty evenly so far. The Cardinals have the slight edge, getting 51% of the bets, but the Patriots make up 54% of the handle. Of course, we’re talking all about spread, but my play is the moneyline — I just prefer buying the extra cushion at a reasonable cost in this matchup.

