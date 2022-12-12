NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 12

Monday night offers up a seven-game card in the NBA on DraftKings Sportsbook, and we likely have a spot or two worth firing on. We do have some key names still up in the air early in the day on Miami, Memphis, Atlanta and Cleveland that will help shape the slate, but we should be ready to react to that news accordingly with plays.

This one could potentially set up as both a great spot to play Memphis and all the trends point in their direction too. The Grizz have been a team to back early in home games all season, currently 9-3-1 1H ATS in Memphis with a first half margin of +7.3 points. They bring in a Hawks team that’s just 4-9 1H ATS away from home.

Atlanta is already without Dejounte Murray and John Collins, but is coming off an overtime win at home over the Bulls on Sunday. I’d be pretty surprised if Trey Young didn’t headline a list of a few more Hawks that wind up sitting this game out.

What complicates things is Ja Morant, who is questionable for Memphis (and more important that usual with Desmond Bane out). I’ll likely back Memphis 1H either way if Young is out, but be ready to play it quickly. If Morant plays and Young is out it’ll be a larger play.

Another trend spot here, with the Heat getting off to quick starts in the first quarter away from home. Miami is 8-4 1Q ATS on the road this season, while the Pacers are the slowest starting team in the league. Indy is just 6-20-1 1Q ATS with an average point margin of -5.6, and 3-10 1Q ATS at home.

As usual, Miami has a length injury report, so we’ll have to wait and see on this one. But the Heat are in a good spot to back early here, coming off an embarrassing loss to the Spurs on Saturday.

I was heavy on the Celtics on Saturday night in a revenge spot in Golden State, and the C’s wound up laying an egg. I thought it would be time to lay off Boston in at least one of these games in Los Angeles, but the Dud on Saturday changes things a bit.

You may remember the Celtics being close to automatic off a loss from mid-January on last season, and they’ve also been solid this season — 4-1 off a loss with an average margin of victory of over seven points per.

Meanwhile, you’ve got a Clippers team that’s lost four of six, including a loss to Orlando and a narrow win in Charlotte. Kawahi Leonard looks like a shell of himself, and I’m not sure that the market completely reflects this yet. The Clippers are just 5-8 ATS at home this season, and all of the sudden will take on a Celtics team looking to get back on track.

