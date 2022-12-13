NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 13

Tuesday brings us five games in the NBA, so a short card on DraftKings Sportsbook. I’ve had one game circled for a couple of days and have a play on it, as well as another game with a lean. Let’s dive into the card.

2-unit play

This sets up as a perfect spot for the Bucks to pick up a big win against a Warriors team coming off their biggest game of the season. Milwaukee just slipped up and lost its last game in Houston, but returns home for a primetime game. The Bucks are 4-2 ATS off a loss this season, and 10-5 ATS at home with an 8.5-point average margin of victory. Jrue Holiday is questionable due to a non-COVID illness, but I’m good backing the home team with or without him.

The Warriors just got a massive home win in their NBA Finals rematch against the Celtics, but the Dubs have been a completely different team away from home. Golden State is an NBA-worst 3-10 ATS on the road this season, losing by 8.0 points per and failing to cover by 9.2 points per. On top of that, the Warriors are just 4-9 ATS after a win, failing to cover by 8.1 points per.

It’s the perfect flat spot for the Warriors, especially considering this is the first game of a long east coast trip. Golden State was close to full strength for its trip to Milwaukee last year (no Draymond Green) and wound up losing by 19 points. Love this spot for the Bucks.

The Suns have now dropped three in a row (a blowout at the hands of Boston then a two-game road trip to New Orleans), and are desperate for a bounce-back. The line tells us that. growing from 5.5 to 6.5. I have a strong lean to the Suns in this spot, even with Devin Booker sidelined. Prior to dropping two games in New Orleans, Phoenix was 7-1 ATS coming off a loss this season.

What ultimately has kept me away thus far is that Houston has just been really good at home. The Rockets have won their last two home games over the Bucks and 76ers, and are now 6-3-1 ATS at home, including getting off to great starts (9-1 1H ATS). So I’m passing on this one, but think the Suns are the side, and should work as a moneyline parlay piece if you need one.

