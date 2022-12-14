NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 15

With no more byes and just four weeks of the regular season left, it’s crunch time for NFL teams to make or break their seasons. Playoff positioning, division titles, wild card spots and NFL Draft order are all on the line coming into Week 15, which is set up to be a crazy 16-game bonanza spread across the weekend before Christmas.

This week starts with a barn burner on Thursday Night Football as the Seahawks host the 49ers in an important NFC West showdown. There are three games lined up on Saturday, as well, with Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns and Dolphins-Bills providing a nice three-game slate for DFS and betting purposes. Sunday continues the drama with six games in the early 1:00 p.m. ET window, followed by four late games, including the Patriots hitting Vegas to face Josh McDaniels and the Raiders. On Sunday Night Football, the Commanders and Giants face off in DC after playing to a tie last week, and on Monday Night Football, the Packers host the Rams in a matchup of two of the most disappointing but intriguing teams in the NFC.

As you break down all the matchups and get your betting cards ready on DraftKings Sportsbook, take a look at these trends against the spread and totals to help you make the right picks. The lines provided are as of Wednesday morning, and odds and lines are subject to change leading up to kickoff.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

49ers ATS: 8-5

49ers O/U: 6-7

49ers average total game points: 39.6

49ers as favorite: 8-3 SU/7-4 ATS

The 49ers won SU/ATS last week vs. the Bucs in Brock Purdy’s first NFL start. They are now 6-0 SU/5-1 ATS in their last six games. They are 14-3 ATS in their last 17 games against the NFC, and going on the road has been no problem either since they are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 road games. Facing Seattle is the only trend not in their favor, as detailed below. The over is 5-2 in San Francisco’s last seven games and 6-2-1 in the last nine head-to-head meetings between these two teams.

Seahawks ATS: 6-7

Seahawks O/U: 8-5

Seahawks average total game points: 52

Seahawks as underdog: 5-3 SU/5-3 ATS

Seattle has dominated this matchup in recent history, going 10-1 SU in its last 11 home games vs. San Francisco, 15-3 ATS in the two team’s last 18 head-to-head matchups and 16-4 SU in their last 20 meetings. The Seahawks are coming off a tough SU/ATS home loss vs. the Panthers and are just 1-3 SU/0-4 ATS in their last four games overall. They are 8-2-2 ATS in their last 12 Thursday games, though, and 4-1 ATS in their last five games against a team with a winning record. The under is 7-1 in Seattle’s last eight home games against a team with a winning road record, 6-2 in its last eight Thursday games and 10-4 in its last 14 against a team with a winning record.

Colts ATS: 5-8

Colts O/U: 4-9

Colts average total game points: 39

Colts as underdog: 3-4 SU/4-3 ATS

The Colts come back from their bye week after going 1-6 SU/2-5 ATS in their last seven games overall. However, they have gone 6-0 SU/5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. the Vikings and 7-0 ATS in their last seven games against the NFC North. They are also 5-1 ATS in their last six Saturday games but only 2-6 ATS in their last eight road games. The under is 5-1 in the Colts' last six Saturday games, 6-1 in their last seven games against a team with a winning record and 4-0 in the last four head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Vikings ATS: 6-6-1

Vikings O/U: 8-5

Vikings average total game points: 48.1

Vikings as favorite: 9-0 SU/5-3-1 ATS

Even after losing SU/ATS to the Lions last week, Minnesota is atop the NFC North at 10-3 SU/6-6-1 ATS. The Vikings are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games and 7-1 SU in their last eight games at home. They are also 7-0 ATS in their last seven games against the AFC and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 against the AFC South. The over is 5-1 in Minnesota’s last six home games, 4-0 in its last four against a team with a losing record and 21-7 in its last 28 games following an ATS loss.

Ravens ATS: 5-7-1

Ravens O/U: 4-9

Ravens average total game points: 42,4

Ravens as underdog: 2-1 SU/2-0-1 ATS

Will the Ravens get Lamar Jackson (knee) back from his PCL sprain or will Tyler Huntley get another start? Last week, Huntley led the Ravens to a SU/ATS win vs. the Steelers on the road. This week, the Ravens travel to Cleveland to face another division rival as the underdog. They are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games and 7-1 ATS in their last eight games when playing on the road vs. Cleveland. Baltimore is 5-1 SU/5-1 ATS in the last six head-to-head meetings between these teams. The under is 4-0 in the Ravens’ last four Saturday games, 15-7 in their last 22 road games and 8-2 in their last 10 games overall.

Browns ATS: 6-7

Browns O/U: 7-5-1

Browns average total game points: 47.9

Browns as favorite: 2-3 SU/2-3 ATS

Cleveland lost SU/ATS to the Bengals last week and will try to avoid dropping back-to-back divisional contests. The Browns are 4-1 ATS in their last four Saturday games but only 25-51-1 ATS in their last 77 games following a SU loss. They are 13-36-2 ATS in their last 51 games against a team with a winning record and 5-14 ATS in their last 19 against the AFC North. The under is 4-0 in Cleveland’s last four Saturday games and 4-1-1 in its last six divisional games, but the over is 4-1-1 in its last six home games and 5-2 in its last seven games following an ATS loss.

Dolphins ATS: 6-7

Dolphins O/U: 6-7

Dolphins average total game points: 48.3

Dolphins as underdog: 2-3 SU/2-3 ATS

Saturday’s nightcap is a great rematch of Miami’s SU/ATS Week 3 win vs. Buffalo, and the Dolphins come in off of back-to-back SU/ATS losses to the 49ers and Chargers. They are 9-4-1 ATS in their last 14 against the AFC East but only 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall, 1-5 ATS in their last six road games and 0-4 ATS in their last four games following a SU loss. The over is 4-0 in Miami’s last four Saturday games, 4-1 in its last five road games and 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these teams in Buffalo.

Bills ATS: 6-6-1

Bills O/U: 3-10

Bills average total game points: 44.2

Bills as favorite: 10-3 SU/6-6-1 ATS

The Bills avenged one of their losses last week with a SU win vs. the Jets, but they didn’t cover. Buffalo is 9-3-2 ATS in its last 14 games after an ATS loss, 8-2 SU in its last 10 games and 9-1 SU in its last 10 home games. The under is 9-2 in the Bills’ last 11 games and 8-0 in their last eight games following a SU win.

Eagles ATS: 8-5

Eagles O/U: 9-4

Eagles average total game points: 48.8

Eagles as favorite: 12-1 SU/8-5 ATS

The Eagles continued their impressive season by crushing the Giants SU/ATS last week. When you’re as hot as the Eagles are, just about every trend is in your favor. They are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games following a SU win, 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games overall and 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the NFC. They are only 2-6 ATS in their last 8 road games, but they have dominated this specific matchup going 5-0 SU/5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. the Bears. The over is 7-1 in Philly’s last eight games, 7-0 in its last seven games following a SU win and 6-3 in its last nine against the NFC North.

Bears ATS: 4-7-1

Bears O/U: 8-4

Bears average total game points: 46.3

Bears as underdog: 2-9 SU/4-7 ATS

Chicago returns from its bye week after going 0-6 SU/1-5 ATS in its past six games. The Bears are only 5-17-1 ATS in their last 23 games following a bye week, 0-6 ATS in their last six home games against a team with a winning road record and 6-21 ATS in their last 27 against the NFC. The over is 7-0 in the Bears’ past seven games, 4-0 in their past four games against the NFC and 10-1 in their last 11 games following an ATS loss.

Falcons ATS: 7-6

Falcons O/U: 6-7

Falcons average total game points: 46.2

Falcons as underdog: 3-7 SU/6-4 ATS

The Falcons are turning to rookie QB Desmond Ridder in place of Marcus Mariota as they return from their bye week to visit the Saints. They are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a bye but only 1-6 ATS in their last seven games overall and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 meetings with the Saints. The under is 4-1 in Atlanta’s last five games overall and 4-1 in the last five head-to-head meetings in New Orleans between these teams.

Saints ATS: 5-8

Saints O/U: 6-7

Saints average total game points: 43.2

Saints as favorite: 3-1 SU/2-2 ATS

The Saints are also back from a bye week after losing SU on Monday Night Football vs. the Bucs in their most recent game. They have gone 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a SU loss and 4-1 ATS in their last five home games against a team with a losing road record. New Orleans is only 0-4 ATS in their last four games coming off a bye, though. The under is 5-1 in the Saints’ last six games overall and 11-4 in their last 15 divisional matchups.

Lions ATS: 9-4

Lions O/U: 9-4

Lions average total game points: 53.5

Lions as underdog: 3-6 SU/6-3 ATS

The Lions continue to roar by claiming a SU/ATS win vs. the Vikings last week and are now 5-1 SU/6-0 ATS in their last six games. They are also 6-0 ATS in their last six games following a SU win, 5-1 ATS in their last six road games against a team with a winning home record and 8-2 ATS against a team with a winning record. The over is 8-1 in the Lions’ last nine games following an ATS win, 4-1 in their last five games following a SU win and 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams.

Jets ATS: 8-5

Jets O/U: 5-8

Jets average total game points: 39

Jets as favorite: 4-3 SU/5-2 ATS

The Jets lost SU to the Bills last week but a gutsy performance from Mike White helped them to get the ATS win. They are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall, 5-0 ATS in their last five games following a SU loss and 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against a team with a losing record. The under is 6-2 in New York’s last eight games and 4-1 in its last five games following an ATS victory.

Steelers ATS: 6-5-1

Steelers O/U: 5-8

Steelers average total game points: 40

Steelers as underdog: 3-6 SU/4-4-1 ATS

The Steelers lost SU/ATS last week to the Ravens and are just 4-8 SU in their last 12 games and 4-9 SU in their last 13 road games. They are 8-0 ATS in their last eight games against the NFC South, though, and 6-0 SU/6-0 ATS in their last six meetings with Carolina. The under is 47-21-1 in the Steelers’ last 69 road games, 19-7 in their last 26 road games against a team with a losing home record and 6-2 in their last eight games following an ATS loss.

Panthers ATS: 7-6

Panthers O/U: 5-8

Panthers average total game points: 42.3

Panthers as favorite: 0-3 SU/0-3 ATS

The Panthers got a huge SU/ATS win in Seattle last week and are 3-1 SU/4-0 ATS in their last four games. They are only 8-18-1 ATS in their last 27 home games and 2-8 ATS in their last 10 home games against a team with a losing road record, but they are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following an ATS win. The under is 5-1 in Carolina’s last 6 home games and 5-1 in its last six games against a team with a losing record.

Cowboys ATS: 8-5

Cowboys O/U: 6-6-1

Cowboys average total game points: 45.3

Cowboys as favorite: 7-1 SU/5-3 ATS

The Cowboys pulled out a SU win vs. the Texans last week but didn’t play well in their ATS loss. They are still 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games against a team with a losing record and are also 11-3 ATS in their last 14 road games and 24-11 ATS in their last 35 games overall. The over is 6-0 in Dallas’s last six games following a SU win, 5-1 in its last six games overall and 5-0 in the last five head-to-head meetings between these two teams.

Jaguars ATS: 5-7-1

Jaguars O/U: 7-6

Jaguars average total game points: 45.2

Jaguars as underdog: 5-5 SU/5-5 ATS

The Jaguars are still just 6-14 SU/6-14 ATS after their big SU/AT road win over the Titans last week. They are 0-10 ATS in their last 10 games against an opponent the NFC and 0-6 in their last six games against the NFC East. However, they are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five games. The under is 6-1 in Jacksonville’s last seven home games and 10-4 in its last 14 against a team with a winning record.

Chiefs ATS: 3-9-1

Chiefs O/U: 6-7

Chiefs average total game points: 52.4

Chiefs as favorite: 9-2 SU/3-7-1 ATS

The Chiefs and Buccaneers are tied for the worst record ATS in the NFL even though Kansas City is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games. The Chiefs are only 0-5-1 ATS in their last six games overall, 1-9-1 ATS in their last 11 games following a SU win and 0-6-1 ATS in their last seven against a team with a losing record. The over is 9-2 in Kansas City’s last 11 road games and 4-1 in its last five road games against a team with a losing home record.

Texans ATS: 5-7-1

Texans O/U: 5-8

Texans average total game points: 40.4

Texans as underdog: 1-11-1 SU/5-7-1 ATS

The Texans covered ATS in Dallas last week but lost SU after failing to convert a critical fourth down. They are 1-4 ATS in their last five games overall, 1-4 ATS in their last five home games, 0-4 ATS in their last four matchups against the AFC and 7-18-2 ATS in their last 27 games following an ATS win. The under is 8-3 in Houston’s last 11 games following an ATS win and 4-1 in their last five overall.

Patriots ATS: 7-5-1

Patriots O/U: 5-8

Patriots average total game points: 39.6

Patriots as favorite: 6-1 SU/5-1-1 ATS

New England won SU/ATS over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football after a brutal injury to Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. New England also lost key offensive pieces to injury but improved to 4-1-1 ATS in its last six road games. The Pats will be on the road again after a short week, but they have gone 12-3-1 ATS in their last 16 games when playing on Sunday following a Monday night game. The Patriots are also 6-0 SU/5-1 ATS in their last six meetings with the Raiders. The under is 7-1 in New England’s last eight games when playing on Sunday following a Monday night game, 5-1 in its last six games overall and 19-7 in its last 26 games in December.

Raiders ATS: 6-7

Raiders O/U: 6-7

Raiders average total game points: 47.8

Raiders as underdog: 2-2 SU/3-1 ATS

The Raiders lost last Thursday night to the Rams SU/ATS in Baker Mayfield’s triumphant debut. Vegas is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games against the AFC, 6-2 ATS in its last seven home games and 4-0 ATS in its last four games against a team with a winning record. The over is 7-2-1 in the Raiders’ last 10 home games against a team with a winning road record and 13-6 in their last 19 games following a SU loss.

Cardinals ATS: 6-7

Cardinals O/U: 7-6

Cardinals average total game points: 48.1

Cardinals as underdog: 3-7 SU/5-5 ATS

The Cardinals lost SU/ATS to the Patriots and also lost Murray to a knee injury, so they’ll turn to Colt McCoy to try to tame the Broncos in Denver. They are just 1-5 SU/2-4 ATS in their last six games but they have gone 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games on the road. The over is 6-1 in Arizona’s last seven games and 6-0 in the last six head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Broncos ATS: 5-8

Broncos O/U: 2-11

Broncos average total game points: 33.2

Broncos as favorite: 1-4 SU/0-5 ATS

The Broncos also lost their QB last week, so they may have to play Brett Rypien if Russell Wilson (concussion) isn’t cleared in time to return. Even without Wilson, they still managed to win ATS even though they lost SU to the Chiefs. The Broncos are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games following an ATS win, 1-5 ATS in their last six games against a team with a losing record and 1-9 SU/4-6 ATS in their last 10 overall. The under is 48-22-1 in Denver’s last 71 games overall including going 5-1 in its last six home games, 10-2 in its last 12 games following an ATS win and 4-0 in its last four games against a team with a losing record.

Titans ATS: 8-5

Titans O/U: 5-8

Titans average total game points: 39.7

Titans as underdog: 3-3 SU/4-2 ATS

Tennessee lost SU/ATS last week vs. the Jaguars and have gone 0-3 SU/0-3 ATS in their three most recent contests. The Titans will look to bounce back on the road in Los Angeles, and they are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games, 4-0 ATS in their last four games following a double-digit loss at home and 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games overall. The over is 15-7 in Tennessee’s last 22 road games and 4-0 in its last four games after an ATS loss, but the under is 7-3 in its last 10 games overall.

Chargers ATS: 8-5

Chargers O/U: 6-7

Chargers average total game points: 47.8

Chargers as favorite: 6-2 SU/4-4 ATS

The Bolts beat the Miami SU/ATS on Sunday Night Football last week and are 8-1-2 ATS in their last 11 meetings with the Titans and 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games in this series. However, they are only 7-20 ATS in their last 27 home games against a team with a winning road record. The over is 7-3 in the Chargers’ last 10 home games and 7-3 in their last 10 games following an ATS win.

Bengals ATS: 10-3

Bengals O/U: 4-8-1

Bengals average total game points: 46.2

Bengals as favorite: 7-3 SU/7-3 ATS

The Bengals have the best ATS record in the NFL after winning SU/ATS last week over the Browns. They actually started the season 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS before going on an impressive 9-2 SU/10-1 ATS run. Cincinnati is 13-3 ATS in its last 16 road games, 14-3 ATS in its last 17 games following a SU win and 20-6 ATS in its last 26 games overall. The under is 24-9-3 in the Bengals’ last 36 road games and 13-4-1 in their last 18 games overall.

Buccaneers ATS: 3-9-1

Buccaneers O/U: 3-10

Buccaneers average total game points: 36.7

Buccaneers as underdog: 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS

On the other end of the spectrum, the Buccaneers are tied with the Chiefs for the worst record in the NFL ATS. They are 1-9-1 ATS in their last 11 games overall, 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight home games and 0-7-1 ATS in their last eight games following an ATS loss. In a positive trend, Tampa has gone 5-0 ATS in its last five games vs. Cincinnati. The under is 4-1 in the Bucs’ last five games overall, 4-1 in their last five home games and 11-2 in their last 13 games following a SU loss.

Giants ATS: 9-4

Giants O/U: 4-7-2

Giants average total game points: 43.6

Giants as underdog: 5-3-1 SU/7-2 ATS

After playing to a tie just two weeks ago, these two teams will try to decide a winner in this Sunday Night Football rematch. The Giants took an ugly SU/ATS loss to the Eagles last week and are just 1-4-1 SU/3-3 ATS in their last six games. They have gone 5-0 ATS in their last five games following a SU loss and are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games. However, they are only 2-5 ATS in their last seven divisional games and 1-8 ATS in their last nine games in December. The under is 6-1 in the Giants’ last seven games on grass, 15-5-1 in their last 21 games following a double-digit loss at home and 33-16-3 in their last 52 games overall

Commanders ATS: 7-5-1

Commanders O/U: 4-8-1

Commanders average total game points: 39.2

Commanders as favorite: 4-0-1 SU/4-1 ATS

The Commanders had their bye week in between their two games vs. the Giants, but they have only gone 1-4 ATS in their last five games coming out of a bye week. They are only 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11 against the NFC East, but they have gone 6-1-1 SU/6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games overall. The under is 4-2 in Washington’s last six games against the NFC East and 8-3 in its last 11 games overall.

Rams ATS: 5-7-1

Rams O/U: 5-8

Rams average total game points: 39.6

Rams as underdog: 1-6 SU/2-3-2 ATS

The Rams gave newcomer Baker Mayfield plenty of playing time vs. the Raiders last Thursday, and he led them to a SU/ATS comeback win. The Rams are still just 4-10-1 ATS in their last 15 games, but December has recently been their time to shine, going 13-3-1 ATS in their last 17 matchups this month including 6-0 ATS in their last six games played in December. The under is 10-6 in their last 15 games and 5-1 in their last six road contests.

Packers ATS: 5-8

Packers O/U: 7-6

Packers average total game points: 43.4

Packers as favorite: 3-5 SU/2-6 ATS

The Packers return from their bye week for this Monday night matchup after getting an SU/ATS win in their most recent contest against the Bears. Even with that win, though, they are only 2-7 SU/3-6 ATS in their last nine games. They are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games and 1-4 ATS in their last five games against a team with a losing record. Green Bay is 7-1 SU/8-0 ATS in its last eight games vs. the Rams. The over is 4-0 in the Packers’ four most recent games, 4-1 in their last five home games and 6-2 in their last eight games following an ATS win.

