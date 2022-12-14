How a Bettor Turned $50 Into $100,000+ With an NBA Same Game Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

Whenever historic rivals like the Celtics and Lakers meet, the matchup is accompanied by plenty of hype and excitement and typically plenty of drama as well. Their first meeting of the 2022-23 NBA season didn’t disappoint with an overtime thriller in Los Angeles.

It was an especially exciting game for one sports bettor, who built an impressive 10-leg Same Game Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook and turned a $50 bet into an amazing $100,050 return thanks to a 100% profit boost.

Here are the 10 picks:

Anthony Davis 35+ Points

Jayson Tatum 35+ Points

LeBron James 30+ Points

Jaylen Brown 25+ Points

Russell Westbrook 15+ Points

Anthony Davis Over 10.5 Rebounds

LeBron James Over 6.5 Rebounds

Russell Westbrook Over 4.5 Rebounds

LeBron James Over 4.5 Assists

Russell Westbrook Over 4.5 Assists

Scroll down further for a full analysis of how the events of the parlay played out and paid off for this ticket.

To make this Same Game Parlay work, this bettor focused on the stars from both teams showing up on the biggest stage, and that’s exactly how the result played out. On the Celtics’ side, the picks were Jayson Tatum 35+ Points and Jaylen Brown 25+ Points.

The Celtics jumped out to an early lead and had built a 15-point cushion by halftime. Tatum had 24 points and Brown had 11, and Tatum had already knocked down three three-pointers including the one in the highlight below.

Beautiful 3-point stroke by Jayson Tatum



He has 17 PTS and we're not even halfway through Q2 on TNT pic.twitter.com/fmPj76tZhG — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022

The Lakers stormed back in the second half, though (more on how below), forcing Tatum to keep pouring it on. At one point, Los Angeles actually built a 12-point lead with under five minutes remaining. Tatum hit the over with his 35th point coming on a three-point play with just over six minutes remaining.

He tied the game at 110-110 with the shot in the highlight below to send the game to overtime and finished regulation with 42 points.

Big Time player making Big Time plays pic.twitter.com/7gvleAVTXf — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 14, 2022

While Tatum was already over his point total heading into overtime, Brown was still under his point total with only 20 points in regulation. In overtime, he hit a pair of free throws and then “the dagger” three-pointer in the highlight below that got him to exactly 25 points for the game and also gave the Celtics an eight-point lead.

Brown missed a pair of free throws late, but at that point he had already delivered what this bettor needed, finishing with exactly 25 points to go with Tatum’s 44 and get two of the 10 legs on this parlay covered.

THIS IS WHAT JB DO pic.twitter.com/yTT6JJPCQO — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 14, 2022

The 10-leg parlay had two picks on the Celtics and two picks on Anthony Davis. The bettor picked AD to get 35+ Points and Over 10.5 Rebounds. In the first half, Davis had 17 points and seven boards and went to work in the third quarter with 14 points to bring the Lakers back into the game.

Davis got his 35th point on the memorable play in the highlight below off a beautiful Alley-Oop from LeBron James. He had his 11th rebound just a couple of minutes later to hit the over on both of these props with over four minutes left in regulation. Davis finished the game with 37 points and 12 rebounds while playing 46 minutes in the hard-fought loss. Davis has been brilliant lately, and this bettor correctly hit two more legs by banking on the Brow.

Bron. AD.



Anthony Davis (35 PTS) and the Lakers open Q4 on a 16-4 run on TNT pic.twitter.com/biivxrki4x — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2022

Even more than Davis, LeBron James was a key for this 10-leg parlay paying off. Three of the 10 picks centered on a big game from LeBron. The bettor picked LeBron James 30+ Points, LeBron James Over 6.5 Rebounds and LeBron James Over 4.5 Assists. The King was up to the task, though, and actually didn’t even need the extra overtime to deliver any of the props.

James had five assists in the first half alone and grabbed his seventh rebound midway through the third quarter. He scored his 30th point with just over two minutes left in regulation, although his three-pointer to win the game as time expired was off the mark.

LeBron finished with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in his 43 minutes. His greatness would be impressive regardless of age or experience, but as the Lakers’ Twitter account reminded everyone, he’s still the King even at this point in his career.

Reminder: He's doing this in year TWENTY pic.twitter.com/26uzSH1hzM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 14, 2022

With three wins from LeBron, two from AD and two from the Celtics’ superstar duo, the 10-leg parlay needed three more wins to hit all green across the board. Those three picks rested on Russ. The bettor picked Russell Westbrook 15+ Points, Russell Westbrook Over 4.5 Rebounds and Russell Westbrook Over 4.5 Assists.

Obviously, Westbrook has the potential to be great, but none of these totals were givens in his role coming off the bench at this point in his career. In fact, only one time in his previous 12 games had Westbrook reached all three of those marks.

Russ was ready—both for this matchup and to deliver for this 10-leg SGP. In the first half, he only had three points, three assists and four rebounds, but he hit his assist and rebound overs in the third quarter.

Entering the fourth quarter, though, he still needed 10 points to hit the over. He hit a three-pointer and a pair of free throws quickly and then had the block and dunk in the below highlight to get to 14 points on the night.

That was all for Westbrook in regulation, though, as he missed his final two shots of the quarter. He entered overtime one point short of his over but made a layup 30 seconds into the extra period to deliver what was, at the time, the ninth win of the 10 legs needed.

When Jaylen Brown drained the clutch three-pointer highlighted above that put the game away he delivered the tenth and final over, setting this bettor up with a $100,050 return on the $50 bet.

