College Basketball Picks: NCAA Best Bets for December 14 on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Wednesday card in the NBA looks a little dull to me on the betting side of things, so we’re turning to college hoops for a couple of spots I like quite a bit. I played both of these early Wednesday morning and put the plays out on Twitter, but wanted to follow up with some analysis. Let’s look to cash some college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook!

1.5-units

Yes, Louisville is going to win and/or cover a game at some point in time (I think), but this doesn’t feel like the spot to me. WKU is off to a nice 8-1 start to the season, and while they haven’t been good ATS, the number on this game just shows you what the market is on the Cardinals right now. WKU is 2-0 on the road this season, and has won seven of its last eight on the road overall.

The Hilltoppers always lose to Louisville. This is their chance to flex on some ACC competition on the road. The Cardinals are 0-9 SU/ATS, and have been priced as a dog of 8.5 or more in each of their last six games. They failed to cover all six, losing by an average of over 25 points per game (closest loss was by 19 to Cincinnati).

This team just can’t piece together any good basketball — ranking near the bottom of the country in anything you want to look at. They can’t shoot, and WKU has a massive big man that blocks almost five shots per game waiting at the rim to prevent easy looks. WKU can shoot the lights out, which could lead to another ugly one.

UCLA at Maryland

1.5-units

Both teams enter this game with 8-2 records, but it’s Maryland that has passed more tough tests to this point, and should have the advantage with a rowdy home crowd. UCLA has won its only true road game of the season, but it was against a poor Stanford team in an atmosphere the Bruins are accustomed to visiting.

If we turn to UCLA’s two other games away from home, they dropped both games in Las Vegas to Baylor and Illinois (and Illinois team that the Terps took down in College Park earlier this month). The Bruins limp in on just a 2-5 ATS run, and should be in their toughest spot of the year.

Maryland is 8-2 ATS so far this season, but comes in off two tough losses away from home — a true road loss against Wisconsin, followed by a three-point loss to Tennessee in Brooklyn. The Terps were down huge against the Vols, but came all the way back to cover 5.5 in that one, so they bring some momentum back home with them for a get-right spot.

Fun one in College Park on Wednesday night, and I like the home team to come through here.

