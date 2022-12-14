NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 14

Here are my favorite bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s NBA slate.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Another Jimmy Butler-less night for Miami. The Heat’s other big guns are good to go, but OKC is still only getting a few points in this one. That might have something to do with the Heat being a cool 1-4 ATS as road favorites this season. Couple all that with what the Thunder have done at home as underdogs (6-2 ATS), and this one is a no-brainer for me.

On top of the home-road splits at play, the sharps like OKC in this matchup. While Miami has received 61% of the ATS bets for this game, the Thunder have made up 65% of the handle. That’s a whopping 26 percentage point difference from the percentage of bets to the handle.

Denver hasn’t gone over this number in their last couple home games, but they still average more points per first quarter than any other team in the league. Only seven other teams average a 30-spot in the opening quarter on a nightly basis.

The Wizards don’t necessarily give up the most points per first quarter, but they’re just outside the bottom 10 in the category at 29.4. That alone is appealing enough, but there’s more at play in this game.

Kristaps Porzingis is out with a back issue, which should open things up in the paint for Devener early and often. That’s huge for the Nuggets, given they’re eighth in points in the paint per game (53.2) while the Wizards typically boast one of the tougher defensive interiors (47.1 points in the paint per game allowed).

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.