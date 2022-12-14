Bulls-Knicks headlines No Sweat Wednesday on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Knicks travel to the Windy City to take on the Bulls as part of Wednesday’s 10-game NBA slate on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s all the information you need to know before tip-off.
DraftKings Sportsbook is running a No Sweat promotion on Wednesday. Bet on the NBA today and get a free bet back if you lose! The terms are as follows:
- All NBA games 12/14.
- Opt-In and place a bet on any 12/14 NBA game.
- If your first qualifying bet after opting in loses, we’ll credit your bet back as a Free Bet up to $10.
- One qualifying bet per user during the promotional period.
- Includes single bets, SGPs, SGPx where all legs are NBA and traditional parlays where all legs are NBA.
- Includes pre-game and live bets.
- Excludes cash out bets, voided bets, profit boosts, and odds boosts.
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify.
- Free Bet issued after qualifying bet settlement - Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, ONT (19+), CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+).
DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview
Separated by 2.5 games in the Eastern Conference standings, the 14-13 Knicks and the 11-15 Bulls will meet at the United Center on Wednesday night. This is their first meeting this season. Last season’s series failed to yield a victor, with both the Bulls and Knicks winning once at home and on the road. More recently, Chicago fell 123-122 in overtime to Atlanta despite DeMar DeRozan’s 34-point, 13-rebound double-double. In addition to bouncing back, the Bulls will be hoping to extend their three-game home winning streak. Meanwhile, the Knicks defeated the Kings, 112-99, at home on Sunday behind RJ Barrett’s strong performance (27 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals). The Knicks have won four straight — equaling their longest streak since April 2021. In major New York lineup news, Jalen Brunson is questionable.
Recent Head-To-Head History
DraftKings Sportsbook Game Stats
- Each of the Knicks’ last six games have gone UNDER the total points line.
- The Knicks have won the first quarter in nine of their last 10 games.
- The Knicks have won each of their last four games.
- Nikola Vucevic has scored 19+ points in six of his last seven home appearances against the Knicks.
- Zach LaVine has scored 24+ points in four of his last five appearances against the Knicks.
- DeMar DeRozan has scored 31+ points in each of the Bulls’ last three games against the Knicks.
- The Knicks have covered the spread in 18 of their last 24 road games.
Coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.