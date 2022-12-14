Bulls-Knicks headlines No Sweat Wednesday on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Knicks travel to the Windy City to take on the Bulls as part of Wednesday’s 10-game NBA slate on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s all the information you need to know before tip-off.

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

Separated by 2.5 games in the Eastern Conference standings, the 14-13 Knicks and the 11-15 Bulls will meet at the United Center on Wednesday night. This is their first meeting this season. Last season’s series failed to yield a victor, with both the Bulls and Knicks winning once at home and on the road. More recently, Chicago fell 123-122 in overtime to Atlanta despite DeMar DeRozan’s 34-point, 13-rebound double-double. In addition to bouncing back, the Bulls will be hoping to extend their three-game home winning streak. Meanwhile, the Knicks defeated the Kings, 112-99, at home on Sunday behind RJ Barrett’s strong performance (27 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals). The Knicks have won four straight — equaling their longest streak since April 2021. In major New York lineup news, Jalen Brunson is questionable.

Recent Head-To-Head History

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Stats

Each of the Knicks’ last six games have gone UNDER the total points line.

The Knicks have won the first quarter in nine of their last 10 games.

The Knicks have won each of their last four games.

Nikola Vucevic has scored 19+ points in six of his last seven home appearances against the Knicks.

Zach LaVine has scored 24+ points in four of his last five appearances against the Knicks.

DeMar DeRozan has scored 31+ points in each of the Bulls’ last three games against the Knicks.

The Knicks have covered the spread in 18 of their last 24 road games.

Coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

