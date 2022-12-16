NFL Picks: Week 15 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

After going 1-2 with my underdogs picks last week, my overall record for the season sits at 21-18-3. No teams will be on a bye in Week 15, so we have plenty of underdogs to examine. Here are three options from the DraftKings Sportsbook to consider placing a wager on.

This will be the third straight road game against a good team for the Dolphins. They lost by 16 points vs. the 49ers in Week 13, then followed that up with a six-point defeat at the hands of the Chargers last week. Their offense couldn’t get much going in either game, and Tua Tagovailoa could only muster up 145 passing yards and one touchdown vs. the Chargers.

The Bills have won four straight, knocking off the Browns, Lions, Patriots and Jets. They will be looking to get revenge on the Dolphins, who beat them by two points in Week 3 in Miami. This game being at home should help the Bills even the season series, but this is a lot of points to be giving to a Dolphins team that can put up points with the best of them when they are firing on all cylinders. All it could take is a couple of long passes to Tyreek Hill for the Dolphins to even pull off the upset.

This is definitely not one of the more exciting matchups of the week. The Cardinals have a 4-9 record, while the Broncos are 3-10. They are also dealing with injuries at quarterback. Kyler Murray (knee) has been lost for the remainder of the season, while Russell Wilson still finds himself in the concussion protocol after taking a big hit last week vs. the Chiefs. If Wilson is unable to play, then Brett Rypien would likely get the start.

The Cardinals are no stranger to playing without Murray, who sat out both Week 10 and Week 11 with a hamstring injury. Colt McCoy started in his place, beating the Rams before losing to the 49ers. He will have more weapons at his disposal with DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown and James Conner all healthy. Meanwhile, the Broncos are rolling with Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack at running back, and they could be without Courtland Sutton (hamstring) for a second straight game. In what has the potential to be a low-scoring game, the Cardinals could do just enough to keep things close.

The Browns are coming off a lopsided loss vs. the Bengals, in which they only scored 10 points. Deshaun Watson did play a little better than in his debut the prior week, throwing for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Bengals did a good job of holding Nick Chubb in check, limiting him to 34 yards on 14 carries. That marked the fourth time over the last five games that he has rushed for 80 or fewer yards.

Despite being without Lamar Jackson (knee) on the road last week vs. the Steelers, the Ravens still came away with a victory. It marked their sixth win over their last seven games, which included a three-point win vs. the Browns. Jackson will remain out for this game, but Tyler Huntley has cleared the concussion protocol and will be able to play. He played well in place of Jackson last season, which included a two-point loss to the Browns in Cleveland in Week 14. Expect him to help the Ravens keep this matchup close, as well.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.