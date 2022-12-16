How a Bettor Turned $10 Free Bet Into $15,000 With an NFL Same Game Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NFL started Week 15 with an important NFC West matchup between the Seahawks and the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. One bettor started the week with a monster win on DraftKings Sportsbook, turning a $10 free bet into a cool $15K by creating a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are all the picks, and scroll down further for a full analysis of how the events of the game played out to result in this huge haul.

SF 49ers Moneyline

George Kittle 1st Touchdown Scorer

Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Noah Fant Last Touchdown Scorer

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

Before we dive in, just a quick reminder that a Parlay Bet is a bet placed on multiple outcomes to occur. A Parlay Bet cashes when all outcomes within the parlay are selected correctly. You can learn more about how they work in the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

This parlay began with the most straight-up of all picks and just selected the winner by taking the 49ers Moneyline. The 49ers were starting their third quarterback of the season in Brock Purdy, but they have been on a roll, winning six straight games coming into this matchup. Purdy looked solid in the team’s win vs. the Dolphins last week, and this bettor was ready to back Mr. Irrelevant on the road in Seattle.

Purdy and the Niners built a 14-3 lead by halftime and scored again just one minute into the third quarter to go up 21-3. The Seahawks scored the final 10 points of the game, but San Francisco picked up a few first downs and ran out the clock to secure the 21-13 divisional win to clinch the division title.

Brock Purdy: confirmed relevant.



The 49ers are NFC West Champions pic.twitter.com/G8go1SXKAn — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 16, 2022

It wasn’t enough for the 49ers to just win, though, for this four-leg parlay to hit. It was critical that certain things happen and that they happen in a specific order. That started with the first score of the night. This ticket picked George Kittle to score the first touchdown of the game.

The Seahawks got the game's first possession, but they only managed seven yards before punting. The teams then traded a pair of three-and-out possessions before Purdy got the 49ers in gear on their second possession of the game. It mainly was McCaffrey early in the drive until San Francisco faced a second-and-eight play from the Seattle 28-yard line.

Kittle’s second catch of the game turned into the first touchdown of the game, as highlighted below. Purdy executed a nice double pump fake to get the defense looking in each direction and then took advantage of the opening over the middle to hit Kittle in stride at the 18-yard line. The yards-after-catch monster did the rest of the work cutting around Quandre Diggs to get the first touchdown of the game.

After Kittle scored the first San Francisco touchdown, the second 49ers touchdown notched another win for this SGP with the “Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown Scorer” selection.

Coming into this contest, McCaffrey has played seven games with San Francisco after being acquired from the Panthers and had scored a total of six touchdowns, three on the ground and three as a receiver. McCaffrey’s touchdown in this contest came with just under one minute left in the second quarter. After the 49ers recovered a Travis Homer fumble in the highlight below, McCaffrey got back-to-back carries and scored from the one-yard line to bump the Niners’ lead to 14-3 before halftime.

In the second half, Kittle added another touchdown and the moneyline seemed relatively safe, but the last thing this bettor needed was “Noah Fant Last Touchdown Scorer.” Of all the four picks, this one seemed like the longest shot coming into the game. Fant only had two touchdowns in 13 games and only had a single target in the Seahawks’ previous contest. He did have a touchdown in Week 12, but before that, he last found the end zone all the way back in Week 4.

Fant had four catches for 22 yards in the game before hauling in the touchdown in the highlight below with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. It pulled the Seahawks to within one score, but for this prop to hit, it also had to be the final touchdown of the game.

The 49ers got the ball back and almost ruined this parlay by scoring again on the long run from Jordan Mason in the highlight below. He was knocked out of bounds at the two-yard line by Mike Jackson Sr., who saved the late touchdown and preserved this four-leg parlay’s win.

After Mason’s long run, Coach Kyle Shanahan opted to have Brock Purdy kneel out the remainder of the clock rather than going for another touchdown. Thanks to Jackson’s pursuit and Shanahan’s decision, Fant’s touchdown remained the final touchdown of the game. That result joined with Kittle’s score, CMC’s score and the 49ers' win combined to help turn this $10 free bet into $15K for this bettor. You can also build your own Same Game Parlay and level up your betting experience on DraftKings Sportsbook!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place a SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets together from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.