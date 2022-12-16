UFC Fight Night Main Event: Best Bets for UFC Vegas 66 on DraftKings Sportsbook

As we prepare for the final fight night of 2022 let’s break down the main event and some betting options for DraftKings Sportsbook.

Two UFC 276 PPV participants face off in the main event of UFC Vegas 66. At UFC 276, both of these men lost to the main event participants of UFC 281, where former Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya lost to current Champion Alex Pereira. I was fortunate enough to be at both events, and feel strongly enough to call this one in favor of the elder and higher ranked Jared Cannonier.

Sean Strickland is a solid fighter who utilizes heavy offensive pressure and decent wrestling to keep his opponents on the defensive. As a striker, he lands 5.54 per minute, which far outpaces Cannonier’s 3.73. Strickland was on a six fight win streak, four of which were by decision. All of that came crashing down as he ran into the seemingly invincible Alex Periera, and was KO’ed in the very first round.

Similar to Alex Periera, Jared Cannonier has near mythic KO power. 67% of his wins have come by knockout, and his only losses have come to legitimate title contenders. While I typically play younger fighters with higher volume strikers, I’m giving the edge to Cannonier. He’s faced and beaten, much better competition than Strickland. Additionally, Strickland is coming off a KO, and Cannonnier absolutely has the patience, power, and experience to take his shot and sit Strickland down.

Here are some straight bets I’m considering for this main event:

Jared Cannonier by KO/TKO/DQ +250

Under 4.5 Rounds +105

Fight to Start Round 5 (No) +110

Same Game Parlay Options:

Under 4.5 Rounds

Fight to end in KO/TKO/DQ

Sean Strickland to have more Significant Strikes

Jared Cannonier to have more Knockdowns

Sean Strickland 1+ Takedowns

5 Pick Parlay Total Odds +800 ($100 bet wins $800)

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.