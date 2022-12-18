How a Bettor Turned $31K Into Over $2.85 Million With an NFL Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

It was an unpredictable and wild NFL Week 15, featuring improbable comebacks, unprecedented collapses and memorable finishes. The most memorable finish came in the late window from Vegas where the Patriots gave away a game to the Raiders in stunning fashion on the final play of the day.

While everyone had strong reactions of disbelief to that finish, imagine what your reaction would be if Chandler Jones snatching the lateral, stiff-arming Mac Jones and sprinting to the end zone won you over $2.85 million dollars!

That’s exactly what the win meant for one bettor on DraftKings Sportsbook, who had a five-leg Parlay Bet that started Saturday and concluded with Jones’ heroics on Sunday afternoon. The win was the final leg of the parlay that turned the $31,000 bet into a massive $2,880,263.52 payday.

Here are all the picks, and scroll down further for a full analysis of how the events of the game played out to result in this bettor bringing home the bag this week.

Vikings +700 ML

Browns -150 ML

Dolphins +7

Jaguars +4

Raiders ML

This parlay began with a pick in each of the three games on Saturday, and it almost looked like it was doomed to go down on the very first pick. The Colts built a 33-point lead in Minnesota by halftime, and even though the Vikings were +700 on the moneyline, it looked like they were toast.

The second half was a totally different story, though, as the Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history. They got big play after big play, including the huge catch-and-run from Dalvin Cook in the highlight below. After a two-point conversion pass from Kirk Cousins to T.J. Hockenson, the Vikings tied the game at 36 and forced overtime.

Even in overtime, though, it was no lock that Minnesota would emerge with the win. In fact, it took until just three seconds before the end of overtime before either team even attempted a field goal. When Greg Joseph’s 40-yarder sailed through the uprights to complete the biggest comeback in NFL history, he not only handed the Vikings the NFC North crown, he also wrapped up the first leg of this parlay, which still had a long way to go before hitting big.

The second pick of the day was tame in comparison, as the bettor selected the Browns on the moneyline as slight favorites against the Ravens. While it was a bold play to pick Cleveland to straight-up win the game at -150, it wasn’t all that dramatic since the Browns’ defense held the Ravens to just three points in the absence of Lamar Jackson (ankle). Deshaun Watson threw the only touchdown of the game in the highlight below and won his home debut in Cleveland. The divisional win was a big one for the Browns and the second step to this bettor’s five-leg parlay.

The focus of the NFL schedule shifted from the AFC North to the AFC East for a snow game in Buffalo on Saturday night, and this parlay’s pick was the Dolphins +7. Unlike with the Browns, in this leg, the pick wasn’t on the moneyline but taking the points, which ended up being critical to success.

Buffalo and Miami played a highly entertaining game, which turned into pure NFL Films fodder in the fourth quarter as snow began to fall. The Dolphins opened up an eight-point lead thanks in part to a big game from Tyreek Hill (highlighted below), but the Bills thrived in the frigid fourth quarter and kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired. While the Dolphins didn’t win straight up, they did enough to prove their legitimacy as contenders and also get this parlay its third win of a great Saturday—more than halfway to glory.

The parlay had one selection in each window on Sunday to wrap up the weekend. From the early games, the pick was the Jaguars +4, and to finish the day, the Raiders moneyline was the pick. Before things could get wild in Vegas, the bettor needed to pick up a win ATS from the Jaguars, who were hosting Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

As these picks made a habit of doing, this one came right down to the wire. Dallas had a 21-7 lead at halftime, but the Jaguars started to make of game of things in the third quarter with a pair of touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence, including this beautiful 59-yard bomb to Zay Jones.

Jones continued his big day with another touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the Jaguars kicked a game-tying field goal as time expired to force the back-and-forth game into overtime.

In the extra period, Jacksonville went three-and-out on its first possession, and Dallas got a 21-yard run from Tony Pollard on its first play from scrimmage. They were at about midfield and thinking about a game-winning field goal when Rayshawn Jenkins took things into his own hands with this walk-off winner.

CHAOS ENSUES AND THE JAGUARS WIN.pic.twitter.com/mmanAT4tPV — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 18, 2022

While this parlay already had the biggest comeback in NFL history and a walk-off winner, there was still plenty of drama remaining since they picked the Raiders to beat the Patriots as the final pick of the parlay.

At first, it looked like it might be a relatively sweat-free win with Vegas opening up a comfortable 17-3 lead at halftime. However, as Raiders fans can tell you, this team has had a horrible tendency to give away big leads. That’s exactly what happened in the second half thanks to a Patriots’ pick-six and a touchdown by Rhamondre Stevenson that put New England up a touchdown with 3:43 remaining.

Derek Carr and the Raiders' offense had been quiet the entire second half, but they came to life and put together a nice final drive, picking up chunks of yardage through the air. They converted a 4th and 10 at their own 19-yard line on a 12-yard completion to Mack Hollins and scored the controversial game-tying touchdown on a 30-yard strike to Keelan Cole, which was upheld after a lengthy review since there was no clear evidence that Cole was out of bounds.

Everyone assumed the game was going to overtime after that game-tying score, but this is Vegas, baby! The Patriots tried to run one final play and Rhamondre Stevenson picked up good yardage before starting to try and lateral the ball. Jakobi Meyers took things a step too far though when he tried to lateral back across the field in the direction of Mac Jones.

His ill-advised cross-field pass instead dropped right into the waiting arms of former-Patriot Chandler Jones. Jones steamrolled Mac Jones on his way to the end zone in an instantly meme-able and extremely memorable moment.

This actually just happened



pic.twitter.com/53UtIkgP6r — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 19, 2022

If you watch the above clip to the end, the Raiders and their fans are going absolutely crazy to celebrate Jones’ massive walk-off moment. It was one of the weirdest endings to an NFL game ever, and it will certainly go down in history as one of the wildest and most unexpected finishes.

The bettor who laid down $31K on this five-leg parlay was also going crazy, I’m sure! With so much drama across the five legs and that fabulous finish, this parlay paid out over $2.8 million. To build your own Parlay bets, you can level up your betting experience on DraftKings Sportsbook!

