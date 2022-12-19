NFL Week 15 MNF Picks: Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my DraftKings Sportsbook picks for Rams-Packers.

Akers has seemingly taken the RB1 role on the Rams despite the presence of rookie Kyren Williams. Akers has logged double-digit carries in three of the last four games and has seen the end zone in two straight. The Packers run defense has been one of the more generous in the league and have allowed 12 total touchdowns to the running back position. With a strong secondary, the Rams may be forced to go heavy on the run to try and move the ball down field. Akers has dominated the red zone touches as of late, logging a total of seven over the last three weeks. Only Malcom Brown has seen another RB touch in the red zone aside from that. While I expect the Rams to struggle to score in this game overall, Akers feels like one of the safer, anytime touchdown scorers in this game that has a game total under 40 points.

Lazard may not be the man that Aaron Rodgers looks toward in the red zone anymore but he’s certainly the man if he needs to go deep down field. Lazard has seen 22 targets of at least 20 yards or more this season. That doubles Christian Watson and is at least 14 more than anyone else on the team. On those deep shots, Lazard has made seven catches for 208 yards and an average of 29.7 yards on those receptions. Lazard has easily cleared this 19.5 total in seven of the 11 games he’s played on the season. With Aaron Donald already ruled out of this game, Rodgers should have some time to make his throws and get his deep shots down field to his favorite target.

One yard. Make a catch.

That’s what we need from Trammell tonight against the Packers. After not taking the field until Week 13, Trammell has logged 30 snaps over the last two games. It’s not a huge snap count by any means but we literally need him to go a yard to win this bet. Of those snaps 17 have come out of the slot while five were out wide. His other remaining snaps have come on special teams. He’s obvisouly not high up on the depth chart despite the injuries, as it’s currently Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell. I mean, what the heck, let’s have some fun here.

