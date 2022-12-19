NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 19

Plenty of NBA action on Monday, but also a lot of questions on the injury report preventing us from being able to fire on many games with too much confidence. That said, I’ve got a couple of trends on healthy teams in good spots to back, as well as a long-shot division winner on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Hornets are on the second night of a back-to-back out west, playing the Nuggets tough in a close loss on Sunday. It sets up a tough spot with some potential rest for players in Sacramento, so we’ll see if we get any news to help the Kings side here.

By the numbers, this is also a strong spot for the Kings to get out to a good start. The Kings are 10-2 1H ATS at home this season with an average margin of +7.4 points. Sacramento comes into this one fully healthy, and coming off a couple of solid wins to round out their road trip. The Hornets are just 10-19-1 1H ATS this season, with a -6.4-point margin at halftime in road games.

The Rockets have been a really solid home team this season, especially of late. Houston is 10-3 1H ATS at home, and looking to avenge a loss to the Spurs earlier this season in which they got off to a good start but gave it up in the second half.

The Rockets are in the middle of a home stand right now, and seem completely healthy. This is a tough spot for the Spurs, who just played the Heat tough in Mexico City, but fell apart late. They could also be without Keldon Johnson, who is questionable as of Monday morning, and not present at shoot around. San Antonio is 5-7 1H ATS on the road this season, and have the worst first half point margin in the NBA at -4.8.

This is obviously a shot in the dark here, and we’re also nowhere close to the best number that has been offered on this. Prior to their six-game winning streak, Orlando was 400-1 to win the division on December 7. But this six-game winning streak has shown character, and there were no cupcakes during it — Clippers, Hawks, Raptors twice and Celtics twice.

The consecutive wins over the weekend in Boston really showed that this team has found something and can compete with top talent. The Magic have a pretty solid rotation, and still will get guys like Wendell Carter, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris and Jonathan Isaac back at some point in time.

As the odds indicate, Miami or Atlanta likely takes this division. But it’s far from the toughest division in the NBA, and both teams are having down years. Injuries could also always factor in. Paolo Banchero has shown early tendencies that he can be the superstar this team needs to lead them, and the rest of the roster is full of versatile young players with good size.

So, while we missed the best price, I still think a small sprinkle here is worth getting in on. Risking 0.3-units puts us in a spot to win 15-units if the Magic can somehow pull this off.

