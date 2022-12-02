NFL Picks: Week 13 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

After going 1-2 with my underdog picks for Week 12, my overall record for the season sits at 18-15-3. With only two teams on a bye in Week 13, we have plenty more underdogs to consider. Here are three that stand out on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Both of these teams have a 4-7 record, so this isn’t exactly the most exciting matchup on the slate. However, the Jaguars are coming off their biggest win of the season, knocking off the Ravens in Week 12. The Ravens had taken the lead with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, but the Jaguars scored a touchdown with 14 seconds left in the game, and converted a two-point conversion to earn the 28-27 victory.

The Lions lost to the Bills on Thanksgiving, but they certainly put up a fight. They kicked a field goal to tie the game with 23 seconds remaining, but their defense couldn’t stop the Bills on the ensuing drive, leaving Tyler Bass to win the game with a 45-yard field goal. Prior to that loss, the Lions had won three straight games. Given their recent hot streak, and that the Jaguars are just 1-4 on the road, look for the Lions to add another win to their record.

The Falcons were driving for what would have been the game-winning touchdown vs. the Commanders last week, but Marcus Mariota was intercepted in the end zone with less than a minute left to give them their third loss in the last four games. Mariota continues to cap the upside of their offense, which isn’t likely to get any better now that Kyle Pitts (knee) is out for the season. They like to run the ball, which could be a problem against a Steelers team that has allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game in the league.

After an ugly 1-4 start, the Steelers have bounced back to go 3-3 over their last six games. They dispatched the Colts on Monday Night Football last week, giving them their second road victory of the season. They have played much better with Kenny Pickett at quarterback, who has not been picked off in any of the last three games. Their defense has also been aided by the return of T.J. Watt. If the Falcons can’t run the ball in this game, they are going to have a difficult time winning.

This is one of the marquee matchups of the week. The Dolphins are 8-3 and sitting tied atop the AFC East with the Bills. The 49ers are 7-4, which has them in first place in the NFC West. The 49ers are on a four-game winning streak and have a much more dangerous offense following the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey. They have taken advantage of a favorable schedule, with three wins during their streak coming against the Rams, Cardinals and Saints, who are a combined 11-24.

The Dolphins have also been mowing through bad teams, defeating the Steelers, Lions, Bears, Browns and Texans during their five-game winning streak. Their offense has been dialed in all season, averaging 25.6 points per game. This will be a good test for them since the 49ers have allowed just 15.7 points per game. Still, their offense can give even the best teams problems, so look for them to at least keep this game within a field goal, if not win it outright.

