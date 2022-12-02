How To Bet the NBA Friday Night Favorites Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bucks and Warriors

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up an NBA on Friday Night Favorites parlay promotion for tonight’s NBA slate.
Get a 50% profit boost on the Bucks and Warriors both to win tonight!
Notable Stats
- Each of the Bucks’ last four home games have gone OVER the total points line.
- Brook Lopez has scored 16+ points in eight of his 10 previous home appearances against the Lakers.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 33+ points in four of his last five home appearances against the Lakers.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo has recorded six or more assists in four of the Bucks’ last five games.
- Jrue Holiday has recorded seven or more assists in four of his last five home appearances against the Lakers.
- The Warriors have won each of their last 10 games against the Bulls.
- The Warriors have covered the spread in each of their last seven home games against the Bulls.
- Kevon Looney has recorded three or more assists in eight of the Warriors’ last nine home games.
- Each of the Warriors’ last four games have gone OVER the total points line.
- Klay Thompson has scored 29+ points in each of his last four appearances against the Bulls.
- Andrew Wiggins has scored 19+ points in four of his last five appearances against the Bulls.
- Stephen Curry has recorded eight or more assists in four of the Warriors’ last five games as favorites.
Terms
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks on 12/2/2022 at 7:30 PM EST
- Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors on 12/2/2022 at 10:00 PM EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use 50% Profit Boost
- Token must be used on NBA paid pre-game parlay with the following legs: Milwaukee Bucks Moneyline or Golden States Warriors Moneyline
- After opting in and adding the required legs to your betslip, you will see a boost token to apply to your parlay
- 50% Profit Boost will apply to the winnings (winnings exclude your original bet)
- Max $50 bet
- One qualifying bet per user
- If the boost does not appear, refresh the page or try opting in again
- Boost expires on 12/2 at 7:30 PM ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, same game parlays, singles bets, profit boosts, odds boosts, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, ONT (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
