NBA/CBB Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 20

The Knicks have now ripped off seven wins in a row, and have their hot starts to thank in many of these games. New York is the best first half team in the NBA at 22-8 1H ATS, including 11-3 1H ATS at home with a +5.5-point margin.

The Warriors have had their road struggles, entering this one 5-12 1H ATS away from home. Golden State is coming off a big win on Sunday in Toronto, but that feels like an outlier. Jordan Poole dropped 43 points, while Draymond Green had an uncharacteristic 17 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep. I’d expect scoring regression from those two, and it also sounds like the Dubs will be without key role players in Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green due to injury.

It’s the front end of a back-to-back for the Warriors, who will also have a lookahead spot to a matchup with Kevin Durant on Wednesday. Overall, sets up a poor spot for Golden State against a team that’s been getting out to terrific starts and is playing at full health. I was able to grab this one at -2.5, but even with injury news pushing this to -3 I still feel good about it.

I was going to look to fade the Bulls on the first half line as well — they still may be worth it at 2-13 1H ATS on the road. But the Heat have a lot of injuries of their own, and haven’t played well at home.

Marquette at Providence

I don’t love backing road teams early in the season in college hoops, but I think we’re getting much too cheap a price on the Golden Eagles here.

Marquette is off to a terrific start, at 9-3 with wins in six of its last seven. It has a signature win over an elite team in Baylor, but I’ve been more impressed with what they’ve done in two road games. The Golden Eagles are 1-1 on the road, but lost narrowly at Purdue and gave the Boilermakers a game. Their last road game was just over a week ago and we saw a similar spread to this game at Notre Dame, where Marquette won by 15.

I have no questions that Marquette can compete on the road, and now they’ll be in a more familiar environment in the conference. I think we get the short price here because Providence is a perfect 7-0 at home. However, the Friars haven’t played tough competition this season — they’ve been favored by at least 13.5 points in every home game.

PC is coming off a decent road win as a short dog to Seton Hall, but I don’t consider the Pirates to be all that formidable this season. In other projected close games, the Friars lost to Miami by 10 on a neutral floor at 2.5-point dogs, and lost by 13 at TCU at a 6-point dog.

This is going to be the best team Providence has seen all season, and I don’t think home court is enough to call this a coin flip game.

