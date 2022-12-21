NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 16

It sets up to be a fabulous Christmas weekend in the NFL with another busy weekend full of contests in Week 16. No teams are on bye weeks and all 32 will be in action battling for playoff positioning, division titles, wild-card spots and NFL Draft order.

This week’s schedule starts with the surging Jaguars visiting the Jets on Thursday Night Football in a matchup of teams still in the AFC playoff mix but currently just on the outside looking in. Saturday is actually when most of the games will be with eight games kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET in the early window and a pair of games following them at around 4:00 p.m. ET, including the much anticipated Eagles-Cowboys rematch. On Saturday night, the Raiders visit the Steelers to close out the day on NFL Network.

If you like the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate, you’ll probably be a fan of their Christmas Day setup as well. The action starts with the Packers visiting the Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET followed by the Rams welcoming in the Broncos. In the night game, the Bucs take on the Cardinals. Even after all that, the NFL has one more game on tap with the Chargers visiting the Colts on Monday Night Football the day after Christmas. Get ready for another holiday binge of NFL football!

As you break down all the matchups and get your betting cards ready on DraftKings Sportsbook, take a look at these trends against the spread and totals to help you make the right picks. The lines provided are as of Wednesday morning, and odds and lines are subject to change leading up to kickoff.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

Jaguars ATS: 6-7-1

Jaguars O/U: 8-6

Jaguars average total game points: 47.3

Jaguars as favorite: 0-3 SU/0-3 ATS

Jacksonville rallied to beat the Cowboys SU/ATS in overtime to improve to 4-2 SU/4-1-1 ATS over their last six games. The Jaguars are only 2-18 SU in their last 20 road games, though, and 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11 following an ATS win. The over is 8-1 in the Jags’ last nine road games and 4-0 in their last four games overall. The over is also 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams.

Jets ATS: 8-6

Jets O/U: 5-9

Jets average total game points: 38.9

Jets as underdog: 5-6 SU/6-5 ATS

Last week, the Jets lost SU/ATS vs. the Lions on a late touchdown, but they are 6-0 ATS in their last six games following an ATS loss. They are also 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the AFC but are 0-4 ATS in their last four Thursday games. The home team is 4-0 ATS in the last four head-to-head matchups between these teams. The over is 5-1 in the Jets’ last six Thursday games, but the under is 7-2 in their last nine overall and 5-2 in their last seven home games.

Bengals ATS: 11-3

Bengals O/U: 5-8-1

Bengals average total game points: 47

Bengals as favorite: 8-3 SU/8-3 ATS

The Bengals rallied past the Bucs last week and improved to 6-0 SU/6-0 ATS in their last six games. They are only 1-6 SU/1-6 ATS in their last seven games vs. the Patriots and 0-7 SU in their last seven games on the road in New England. Cincinnati is 20-7 ATS in its last 27 games against the AFC, 19-7 ATS in its last 26 games following an ATS win and 35-17 ATS in its last 52 games overall. They have the best ATS record in the NFL. The under is 5-0 in the Bengals’ last five Saturday games and 12-3-1 in their last 16 against the AFC.

Patriots ATS: 7-6-1

Patriots O/U: 6-8

Patriots average total game points: 40.6

Patriots as underdog: 1-6 SU/2-5 ATS

The Patriots took a brutal SU/ATS loss on the final play of their visit to Vegas, when they threw away a chance at overtime and gave up a walk-off touchdown. They are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games following a SU loss but 0-3-1 ATS in their last four Saturday games. The over is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these teams and 4-0 in their last four games in New England, but the under is 4-1 in the Pats’ last five home games and 5-2 in their last seven overall.

Bills ATS: 6-7-1

Bills O/U: 4-10

Bills average total game points: 45.4

Bills as favorite: 11-3 SU/6-7-1 ATS

The Bills won SU but lost ATS vs. Miami on Saturday night last week and are 9-2 SU/4-6-1 ATS over their last 11 games. They are 11-3-2 ATS in their last 16 against a team with a losing record and 9-4-2 ATS in their last 15 games following an ATS loss. The under is 7-0 in Buffalo’s last seven road games and 9-2 in its last 12 games overall.

Bears ATS: 5-8-1

Bears O/U: 9-5

Bears average total game points: 46.3

Bears as underdog: 2-10 SU/5-7 ATS

The Bears lost SU to the Eagles but won ATS and are 1-10 SU/4-7 ATS in their last 11 contests. They are just 9-19 ATS in their last 28 games against a team with a winning record and 0-5 SU in their last five home games. The over is 6-1 in the Bears’ last seven games following a SU loss, 4-1 in their last five against a team with a winning record and 7-1 in their last eight games overall.

Saints ATS: 5-9

Saints O/U: 6-8

Saints average total game points: 42.9

Saints as underdog: 1-8 SU/3-6 ATS

The Saints won SU vs. the Falcons but lost ATS last week. They have gone 39-19 ATS in their last 58 road games but 0-5 ATS in their last five games following a SU win. The under is 6-1 in New Orleans’ last seven games overall and 9-3 in their last 12 games following an ATS loss.

Browns ATS: 7-7

Browns O/U: 7-6-1

Browns average total game points: 45.7

Browns as favorite: 3-3 SU/3-3 ATS

The Browns knocked off the Ravens SU/ATS last Saturday and are 5-0 ATS in their last five Saturday contests. They are also 11-2 SU in their last 13 games vs. the Saints and 5-1 in their last six home games vs. New Orleans. The Browns are only 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games following a SU win and 1-4 ATS against a team with a losing record. The under is 4-0 in Cleveland’s last four games, 5-0 in its last five Saturday games and 8-2 in its last 10 against a team with a losing record.

Texans ATS: 6-7-1

Texans O/U: 6-8

Texans average total game points: 41.4

Texans as underdog: 1-12-1 SU/6-7-1 ATS

The Texans forced overtime vs. the Chiefs last week, winning ATS but losing SU. They have lost nine consecutive games SU but have won ATS in each of the past two weeks. Houston is 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the AFC South but only 1-4 ATS in their last five against the AFC as a whole. The under is 6-2 in Houston’s last eight games against the AFC South and 10-4 in its last 14 road games.

Titans ATS: 8-5-1

Titans O/U: 5-9

Titans average total game points: 39.1

Titans as favorite: 4-2 SU/4-2 ATS

Tennessee lost SU vs. the Chargers last week but pushed ATS, and they are now 0-4 SU/0-3-1 ATS in their last four games. The Titans are still atop their division at 7-7 SU and are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against a team with a losing record. They are also 7-3 ATS in their last 10 divisional matchups and 15-7-1 ATS in their last 23 meetings vs. the Texans. The under is 5-1 in these teams’ past six head-to-head matchups in Tennessee, 7-1 in the Titans’ last eight games against the AFC, 9-2 in their last 11 home games and 8-3 in their last 11 overall.

Seahawks ATS: 6-8

Seahawks O/U: 8-6

Seahawks average total game points: 50.8

Seahawks as underdog: 5-3 SU/5-3 ATS

Seattle lost SU/ATS last Thursday to the 49ers and are just 1-4 SU/0-5 ATS in their last five games dating back to their loss vs. Tampa Bay in Germany. They are 1-5 ATS in their last six road games against a team with a winning home record and just 1-12 SU in their last 13 games when playing on the road vs. Kansas City and 6-13 SU in their last 19 head-to-head meetings vs. the Chiefs. The over is 5-1 in Seattle’s last six road games, 5-1 in its last six Saturday games and 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams.

Chiefs ATS: 3-10-1

Chiefs O/U: 7-7

Chiefs average total game points: 52.6

Chiefs as favorite: 10-2 SU/3-8-1 ATS

The Chiefs won SU in overtime but lost ATS vs. the Texans, falling to 3-10-1 ATS which is tied for the worst ATS record in the NFL. They are 1-10-1 ATS in their last 12 games following a SU win, 0-6-1 ATS in their last seven home games and 0-6-1 ATS in their last seven games overall. The under is 4-0 in Kansas City’s last four home games and 9-3 in its last 12 games played on a Saturday.

Giants ATS: 10-4

Giants O/U: 4-8-2

Giants average total game points: 42.8

Giants as underdog: 6-3-1 SU/8-2 ATS

The Giants won SU/ATS last Sunday night vs. the Commanders and have gone 1-2-1 SU/3-1 ATS in their last four games. They are 4-0 ATS in their last four Saturday games and 5-1 ATS in their last six road games. They are also 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games overall and 6-2 ATS in their last eight games against a team with a winning record. The under is 15-5-2 in New York’s last 22 games following an ATS win, 5-2 in its last seven road games and 33-15-3 in its last 51 games overall.

Vikings ATS: 6-7-1

Vikings O/U: 9-5

Vikings average total game points: 50

Vikings as favorite: 10-0 SU/5-4-1 ATS

Minnesota fell behind early but completed the biggest comeback in NFL history to win SU vs. the Colts last week, although they still lost ATS. They are 18-6 ATS in their last 24 home games against a team with a winning road record but only 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight games against the NFC. The favorite is 6-0 ATS in the last six head-to-head matchups between these teams, and the under is 4-1 in their last five meetings. The over is 4-0 in Minnesota’s last four games overall, 6-1 in its last seven home games and 22-7 in its last 29 games following an ATS loss.

Lions ATS: 10-4

Lions O/U: 9-5

Lions average total game points: 52.4

Lions as favorite: 2-1 SU/2-1 ATS

The Lions defeated the Jets SU/ATS last week to improve to 6/1 SU/7-0 ATS over their past seven games. Detroit is also 9-4 ATS in its last 13 road games but is only 1-4 in its last four games played on a Saturday. The under is 4-0 in the Lions’ last four Saturday games, but the over is 9-2 in their last 11 against the NFC and 11-5 in their last 16 overall.

Panthers ATS: 7-7

Panthers O/U: 6-8

Panthers average total game points: 42.1

Panthers as underdog: 5-5 SU/7-3 ATS

Carolina lost SU/ATS vs. the Steelers last week and is 3-2 SU/4-1 ATS in its last five games. The Panthers are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 home games and 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games following an ATS loss. The under is 5-1 in the Panthers’ last six games following an ATS loss and 5-2 in their last seven home games.

Falcons ATS: 8-6

Falcons O/U: 6-8

Falcons average total game points: 45.7

Falcons as underdog: 3-8 SU/7-4 ATS

The Falcons won ATS but lost SU, like they have done many times throughout the season. They are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games following an ATS win but 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine against a team with a winning record. The under is 21-6 in the Falcons’ last 27 games against a team with a winning record, 4-1 in their last five road games and 5-1 in their last six games overall.

Ravens ATS: 5-8-1

Ravens O/U: 4-10

Ravens average total game points: 40.5

Ravens as favorite: 7-3 SU/3-7 ATS

The Ravens lost SU/ATS vs. the Browns in their second game without Lamar Jackson, whose status will again be critical to this week’s matchup. Baltimore is 0-6-1 ATS in its last seven home games, 1-4 ATS in its last five Saturday games and 1-4 ATS against a team with a losing record. The under is 4-1 in the last five head-to-head meetings between these teams, 5-0 in the Ravens’ last five home games and 5-0 in their last five games on Saturday.

Commanders ATS: 7-6-1

Commanders O/U: 4-9-1

Commanders average total game points: 38.6

Commanders as underdog: 3-4 SU/3-3-1 ATS

Washington lost SU/ATS vs. the Giants at the very end of the game on Sunday Night Football. Despite the loss, they are still 6-2-1 SU/6-2-1 ATS in their past nine games. The Commanders will be at a serious rest disadvantage since they played Sunday night and the 49ers played last Thursday night. Washington is 5-0 ATS in its last five Saturday games and 4-1 ATS in its last five road games. The over is 8-0 in Washington’s last eight Saturday games, but the under is 10-1 in its last 11 games following an ATS loss and 18-7-1 in their last 26 games overall.

49ers ATS: 9-5

49ers O/U: 6-8

49ers average total game points: 39.1

49ers as favorite: 8-3 SU/7-4 ATS

The 49ers won SU/ATS vs. the Seahawks last Thursday and are 7-0 SU/6-1 ATS in their last seven games, surging to claim the divisional crown of the NFC West. They are also 9-2 ATS in their last 11 Saturday games and 9-2 in their last 11 home games. The under is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these teams and 15-7 in the 49ers’ last 22 games overall.

Eagles ATS: 8-6

Eagles O/U: 9-5

Eagles average total game points: 48.5

Eagles as underdog: 0-0 SU/0-0 ATS

The 13-1 SU Eagles are underdogs for the first time all season as they visit Dallas, and part of that is due to uncertainty regarding the status of QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder). Hurts led the team to a SU win in Chicago last week, but they lost ATS. Philadelphia is just 1-4 ATS in its last five road games, 1-4 ATS in its last five Saturday games and 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games on field turf. The Eagles are also only 3-7 ATS in the last 10 matchups between these teams, including 0-4 ATS in their last four trips to Dallas. The over is 4-0 in the Eagles’ last four games against a team with a winning record, 7-1 in their last eight games following a SU win and 7-2 in their last nine games overall.

Cowboys ATS: 8-6

Cowboys O/U: 7-6-1

Cowboys average total game points: 45.3

Cowboys as favorite: 7-2 SU/5-4 ATS

The Cowboys lost SU/ATS vs. the Jaguars in overtime last week, which took a lot of the importance of this matchup away since the Eagles are now almost assured of winning the division. Dallas has won each of its last seven home games SU while going 5-2 ATS. The Cowboys are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following a SU loss, 8-2 ATS in their last 10 divisional games and 19-7 ATS in their last 26 against the NFC. The over is 4-0 in Dallas’ last four home games, 4-0 in its last four games overall and 4-0 in the last four head-to-head meetings between these two teams.

Raiders ATS: 6-7

Raiders O/U: 6-7

Raiders average total game points: 47.3

Raiders as underdog: 2-2 SU/3-1 ATS

The Raiders got an improbable home SU/ATS win vs. the Patriots in one of the craziest last plays of the game in NFL history. The win pushed Vegas to 4-1 SU/4-1 ATS in their last five games. The Raiders are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games against the AFC and 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. the Steelers, but they are only 3-12 ATS in their last 17 games against a team with a losing record and 3-14 ATS in their last 17 road games against a team with a losing home record. The under is 5-1 in their last six road games against a team with a losing home record, 4-1 in their last five road games and 9-3 in their last 12 games following a SU win.

Steelers ATS: 7-6-1

Steelers O/U: 6-8

Steelers average total game points: 40

Steelers as favorite: 3-6 SU/4-4-1 ATS

The Steelers are coming off a SU/ATS win vs. the Panthers but are only 4-11-1 ATS in their last 16 games following an ATS win. They are 4-0 ATS in their last four games against a team with a losing record and 4-1-1 in their last six games played on Saturday. The under is 8-2 in Pittsburgh’s last 10 home games and 35-15-1 in its last 51 games against a team with a losing record.

Packers ATS: 6-8

Packers O/U: 7-7

Packers average total game points: 42.9

Packers as underdog: 2-3 SU/3-2 ATS

The Packers won SU/ATS vs. the Rams on Monday night and kept their slim playoff hopes alive coming into this Christmas Day matchup in Miami. The Packers are 4-1 SU/4-1 ATS in their last five matchups vs. the Dolphins and 14-0 SU in their last 14 games played in December. However, they are just 1-4 ATS in their last five games following a SU win and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 road games. The over is 4-1 in Green Bay’s last 5 games overall and 8-3 in its last 11 games following a SU win.

Dolphins ATS: 7-7

Dolphins O/U: 7-7

Dolphins average total game points: 49.2

Dolphins as favorite: 6-2 SU/4-4 ATS

Miami lost SU to the Bills last Saturday night but covered for the ATS win. The Dolphins have lost three consecutive games SU coming into this matchup, but they are 20-8 ATS in their last 28 home games and 12-3 ATS in their last 15 home games against a team with a losing road record. The under is 5-1 in Miami’s last six home games but only 2-5 in its last seven games overall.

Broncos ATS: 6-8

Broncos O/U: 3-11

Broncos average total game points: 33.7

Broncos as favorite: 2-4 SU/1-5 ATS

Without Russell Wilson (concussion), the Broncos got the SU/ATS win vs. the Cardinals and hit the over for a second straight week after going 1-11 O/U in their first 12 games this season. Denver is just 3-7 ATS in its last 10 road games, 2-5 ATS in its last seven games against a team with a losing record and 2-7 ATS in its last nine games following an ATS win. The under is 25-10-1 in the Broncos’ last 36 road games, 48-23-1 in their last 72 games overall and 4-1 in the last five head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Rams ATS: 5-8-1

Rams O/U: 5-9

Rams average total game points: 39.3

Rams as underdog: 1-7 SU/2-3-2 ATS

The Rams lost SU/ATS vs. the Packers on Monday and are 1-7 SU/2-6 ATS in their eight most recent contests. They are just 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games against a team with a losing record and 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games on field turf. However, they are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games against a team with a losing road record. The under is 8-1 in the Rams’ last nine home games against a team with a losing road record, 18-8 in their last 26 home games and 11-5 in their last 16 games overall.

Buccaneers ATS: 3-10-1

Buccaneers O/U: 4-10

Buccaneers average total game points: 38.2

Buccaneers as favorite: 6-6 SU/3-8-1 ATS

The Bucs are tied with the Chiefs for the worst ATS record in the NFL after losing SU/ATS to the Bengals last week despite building a big first-half lead. Tampa Bay is just 1-10-1 ATS in its last 12 games overall, 0-8-1 ATS in its last nine games following an ATS loss and 0-4 ATS in their last 4 road games. The under is 5-1 in the Bucs’ last six road games and 8-1 in their last nine road games against a team with a losing home record. The under is also 10-4 in their last 14 games overall and 16-5 in their last 21 games against the NFC.

Cardinals ATS: 6-8

Cardinals O/U: 8-6

Cardinals average total game points: 47.5

Cardinals as underdog: 3-8 SU/5-6 ATS

After losing Kyler Murray (knee) for the season, the Cardinals started Colt McCoy last week in their SU/ATS loss vs. Denver, but McCoy left with a concussion and Trace McSorley stepped in at QB. The loss dropped them to just 1-6 SU/2-5 ATS in their last seven games, and they are just 3-10 ATS in their last 13 home games, as well. The over is 5-0 in Arizona’s last five games against the NFC, 4-1 in its last five home games and 7-1 in its last eight games overall.

Chargers ATS: 8-5-1

Chargers O/U: 6-8

Chargers average total game points: 46.6

Chargers as favorite: 7-2 SU/4-4-1 ATS

The Chargers got a last-second field goal to win SU and push ATS last week vs. the Titans, and they are in the middle of the playoff chase after going 3-1 SU/1-3 ATS in their past four games. They have had success recently vs. the Colts, going 14-5-1 ATS in their last 20 matchups and 12-2 ATS in their last 14 games on the road in Indianapolis. The Chargers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games and 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS loss. The under is 4-1 in the Chargers’ last five games against the AFC, 7-2 in their last nine Monday games and 23-11-1 in their last 35 games in December.

Colts ATS: 6-8

Colts O/U: 5-9

Colts average total game points: 41.6

Colts as underdog: 3-5 SU/5-3 ATS

The Colts built a big early lead last Saturday vs. the Vikings but lost SU even though they still covered ATS. They are only 1-7 SU/3-5 ATS in their last eight games overall but have gone 19-7-1 ATS in their last 27 home games against a team with a winning road record. The over is 4-1 in Indianapolis’ last five matchups, 5-1 in its last six Monday games and 4-0 in its last four games following a SU loss.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.