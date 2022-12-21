Pat Mayo, Rob Pizzola and Cam Stewart give their 2022 NFL Week 16 best bets on DraftKings Sportsbook with their Gold, Silver and Bronze Selections of the Week.

2022 NFL Week 16 Best Bets: Gold Picks

Mayo: TEN -4.5

Pizzola: PIT -2.5

Cam: NE +3.5

2022 NFL Week 16 Best Bets: Silver Picks

Mayo: CHI +9

Pizzola: KC -9.5

Cam: WAS +7

2022 NFL Week 16 Best Bets: Bronze Picks

Mayo: IND +4

Pizzola: CHI +9

Cam: CAR +3

2022 NFL Week 16 Best Bets: Last Week

Gold: 2-1 (21-22-2)

Silver: 2-1 (26-18-1)

Bronze: 0-3 (22-21-2)

2022 NFL Week 16 Best Bets: Season Record

Mayo: Gold 6-8-1; Silver 9-6; Bronze 7-7-1

Pizzola: Gold 8-7; Silver 10-4-1; Bronze 7-8

Cam: Gold 7-7-1; Silver 7-8; Bronze 8-6-1

*All lines from DraftKings Sportsbook

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.