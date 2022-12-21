NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 21

Lots on NBA action on Wednesday, and some pretty decent spots setting up on the board on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s breakdown the betting card.

Strong spot at home here for the Cavs with the Bucks entering in a pretty average spot. Donovan Mitchell and company beat down the Jazz on Monday, so maybe a letdown spot after a revenge game for Mitchell, but I feel this team should be able to get up for a home game against their division rivals.

The Cavs have been tremendous at home all season, going 12-4-1 ATS, covering by 4.8 points per with a 10.4-point average margin of victory. Milwaukee is coming off a big win on Monday in New Orleans, and is 10-9-2 ATS off a win, failing to cover by 3.3 points per. The Bucks are also just 5-6-2 ATS on the road this season, and failing to cover by 9.6 points per as an away underdog.

Cleveland lost both matchups in Milwaukee this season, setting up a nice revenge spot at home, where they’ve been tremendous.

The Celtics play tonight, so we should probably bet on them. It was a beyond frustrating home series against the Magic over the weekend, getting limited offensively and losing both games outright. Now the team has had two full days off (four full days off for Jayson Tatum) to hit the reset button and get read for a soft Indiana defense.

The Pacers are a bottom-five first half road defense in terms of points allowed, giving up 61 per game in the first half. We know the Celtics have been a juggernaut offensively, particularly at home. The Pacers also happen to be one of the slowest starting teams in the NBA, sitting at 5-10 1H ATS on the road.

Get right spot for Boston, which can’t afford another sluggish start.

The Knicks did it again for us on Tuesday, covering yet another first half spread, en route to their seventh consecutive victory. New York improved to 23-8 1H ATS, including 12-3 1H ATS at home this season with a +6.0-point margin.

While they are on a back-to-back, that hasn’t been an issue for the Knicks this season, going 3-1-1 ATS in this spot. It’s also about as soft of a back-to-back as you could ask for. New York blew out the Warriors on Tuesday, so its starters got some rest, and there’s no travel involved with another home game.

We’ll keep riding this trend against a Raptors team that is 6-9 1H ATS on the road with a -4.5-point margin.

Bad spot for the Bulls, who play on the second night of a road back-to-back following Tuesday’s win over an extremely shorthanded Miami team. The Bulls are the worst first half team in the NBA on the road, and it’s not even close — 2-14 1H ATS with a -6.6-point margin.

Of course, the Bulls could also opt to rest some bodies, which could lead to us getting a better number betting this one early. The Hawks are average at home, sitting 8-7 1H ATS, and are fully healthy outside of Clint Capela.

SAC 1H -3.5 (-105) — Waiting for injury news

This dinged up Lakers team is one we want to fade, particularly against an undervalued team like the Kings. It’s a good time to back Sacramento after the outright loss at home to Charlotte, but we do have Domantas Sabonis listed as questionable.

If the big man suites up, I’ll likely fire on the Kings to get off to a hot start. This team is 10-3 1H ATS with a +6.6-point margin in home games.

