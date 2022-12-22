How To Bet The Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Jaguars vs. Jets

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay for tonight’s Jaguars-Jets game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

Christian Kirk 45+ rec yards

Zach Wilson under 199.5 passing yards

Trevor Lawrence 1+ passing TD

Week 16 kicks off in style as the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, with both teams looking to keep their playoff hopes alive as they move in different directions. The Jaguars have won three of their last four games and staged a stirring comeback last week, coming from 17 points down to defeat the Cowboys 40-34 in overtime. Contrastingly, the Jets’ 20-17 loss to the Lions extended their streak to three and sees them remain a game outside the AFC playoff picture. Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence is coming off a career-high four touchdown passes and will look to continue his hot form against a Jets defense that has allowed just 17.2 points on average across its last five home games. Following a 317-yard, two-touchdown outing, Zach Wilson is expected to get his second straight start at quarterback for the hosts as Mike White has been ruled out.

The Jets have covered the spread in each of their last seven December games against AFC opponents.

Eight of the Jaguars’ last nine road games have gone OVER the total points line.

The home team has won each of the last five games between the Jaguars and Jets.

Christian Kirk has scored at least one touchdown in four of his last five road appearances against AFC opponents.

Garrett Wilson has recorded 78+ receiving yards in each of the Jets’ last four games.

Trevor Lawrence has recorded 259+ passing yards in four of the Jaguars’ last five games.

Trevor Lawrence has not thrown an interception in five of the Jaguars’ last six games.

Zay Jones has recorded 68+ receiving yards in four of the Jaguars’ last five games.

Zay Jones has scored at least one touchdown in each of the Jaguars’ last two games.

C.J. Uzomah has scored at least one touchdown in each of his last two Thursday appearances.

Zach Wilson has scored a touchdown in five of his last 10 appearances against AFC opponents.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

