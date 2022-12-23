NFL Picks: Week 16 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

A 1-2 mark with my underdog picks last week lowered my overall record for the season to 22-20-3. With games spread out across Saturday and Sunday, we have some interesting options on the table for Week 16. Here are three on DraftKings Sportsbook that could prove to be profitable.

The Bears are sitting in last place in the NFC North with their 3-11 record. They have lost seven straight games, putting them three games behind the third-place Packers in the division. While the Bears have been racking up losses, they have shown some encouraging signs. Justin Fields has certainly taken a step forward in his development and of their seven straight losses, five of them were by nine or fewer points. That included three losses of three or fewer points.

The Bills have strung together five straight wins heading into this matchup, giving them a firm grip on the top spot in the AFC East. They have also been involved in some close matchups with four of their last five wins coming by eight or fewer points. The Bears are dangerous enough on the ground behind Fields to be able to have a favorable chance of covering this big number.

The Chiefs are only playing for the top seed in the AFC since they have already wrapped up first place in their division. They are a sparkling 5-1 at home, making this a tough spot for the Seahawks. With that being said, the Chiefs have been involved in plenty of close games this season. Of their 11 wins, eight of them were by 10 or fewer points.

Geno Smith’s emergence has helped the Seahawks amass a 7-7 record that has them in the hunt for a Wild Card spot in the NFC. They have played in a ton of close games, which makes taking the points here appealing. None of their last six losses were by more than eight points. Their only double-digit loss of the season came all the way back in Week 2 at the hands of the 49ers in San Francisco.

The big news for this game is that Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is out for the Eagles. His MVP-caliber season is one of the main reasons why they are off to a 13-1 start. Stepping into the starting quarterback spot will be Gardner Minshew, who is one of the more capable backups in the league. Over his first two seasons, he threw 27 touchdowns across 15 games for the Jaguars.

Hurts isn’t the only reason why the Eagles have played so well. Their offensive line and running game have been great, while their defense has been among the most difficult to throw on in the league. When these two teams met in Week 6, the Eagles won 26-17. Dak Prescott didn’t start that game for the Cowboys, but he hasn’t exactly been great, throwing nine interceptions over his last six games. Winning this game on the road won’t be easy, but the Eagles could very well keep things close on the strength of their defense and rushing attack.

