NBA Picks for December 23: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

On the surface, this might feel like a reaction to Siakam’s recent play. That certainly doesn’t hurt the situation, but this is more about Evan Mobley’s knee injury. Siakam has only gone over this number once in four chances against Mobley, but he’s come two points shy of the over on this number twice. Mobley being inhibited at all in this game boosts Siakam’s potential immensely. Even if Mobley plays, Jarrett Allen might have to handle Siakam in this spot. Allen is a strong defensive player, but he doesn’t have the same level of mobility as Siakam and Mobley.

Also, while Siakam has only gone over this number 10 times in 22 games, the over on his points prop is 15-7 this season.

Miami has been a pain with the injury report this season. Sometimes, it’s even too risky to trust them when Jimmy Butler is only listed as probable, like he is Friday. I’m willing to overlook that with this game because the Heat are getting Christmas weekend off. Also, I don’t trust that Tyrese Haliburton will play through the wrist injury, which would likely increase the size of this spread significantly. Even if he does suit up, an injured shooting wrist for Indy’s best player is likely to create problems vs. Miami, who’s ranked eighth in defensive rating this season. If Haliburton does play, it’s worth looking into his points prop with the under in mind.

As for the market movement, the Pacers are getting 69% of the ATS bets. Not only is the public heavy on Indy, but the Heat are also getting 43% of the ATS handle despite only receiving 31% of the bets.

