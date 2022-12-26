NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 26

Hopefully you had a good holiday weekend, and the Christmas Day slate of NBA games was kind to you. Let’s dive into the Monday betting card on DraftKings Sportsbook and see what kind of leftovers we can scrape together. I’m not in love with this card, but we do have a couple of potential road dogs that jump out to me.

The Wolves haven’t been anything special on the road this season (7-9 SU/6-10 ATS), especially as an underdog (2-7 ATS). But this is a full-on Heat fade if I wind up playing it, as Miami has been just dreadful at home.

The Heat fell to 3-13-1 ATS at home on Friday, losing their second consecutive game outright as a favorite. The injury report is never easy with these guys, and as you’d imagine, it’s another complicated one on Monday. Miami has a handful of rotation players listed as questionable, highlighted by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Let’s wait for some news here, but this is Wolves or pass.

The Pacers have been a pretty good bet on the road (10-7 ATS) and as an underdog (13-10 ATS) this season. They’ve also been playing particularly well of late — on a 4-1 ATS run with all four covers coming as dogs. The last two games, Indy has earned road wins as a 9.5-point dog in Boston and 6.5-point dog in Miami.

I’m high on the Pelicans this season, but they also have a lot of moving pieces right now on the injury report. We expect to see Zion Williamson play, but it would be his first game back from Health and Safety Protocols, and C.J. McCollum has also been dinged up. New Orleans is on just a 2-4 SU/ATS run, not playing its best basketball at the moment. Bad time to run into a hot team.

