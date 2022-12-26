NFL Week 16 MNF Picks: Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my DraftKings Sportsbook picks for Colts-Chargers.

Find me on Twitter @Nick_Friar for updates.

Ekeler suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15, but he wasn’t even on the injury report heading into this game after tests came back negative. With L.A. duking it out for a playoff spot and the Chargers being in position to create some separation with the Dolphins and the 7-8 teams working for a postseason berth, this is not the time to take it easy with Ekeler.

Especially when you look at how opposing running backs have performed vs. Indianapolis this season. Across 14 games, the Colts have seen at least one running back post 54 or more yards nine times. Multiple running backs have done so in a single game twice this season — the Jaguars had three do so in Week 6.

Now, Ekeler hasn’t gone over this number much in 2022. Not only has he only eclipsed this mark in four games, the over is only 4-10 on Ekeler’s rushing prop this season. Flat out, this is a high mark for him. But I’m drawn to the over here because of how large it is relative to Ekeler’s work on the ground this season and Indy’s struggles with the opposing rushers.

Both the sharps and the public were on L.A. when the spread was 4.5, but things have moved toward the Colts. The public is still with the Chargers, but the sharps seem to have aligned themselves with Indy, which might explain the reverse line movement. If the game was being played outside in Indiana, I might back the Colts, but that’s not the case — and they’re starting a QB who has logged just two snaps all season.

Nick Foles can get frisky, and the Chargers’ defense has been a disappointment this season, but L.A. is still one of the best teams against the spread at 8-5-1. While they’re only 4-4-1 ATS as the favorite this season, the Chargers are 5-2 ATS on the road. With the Colts coming off that frustrating loss vs. Minnesota, being down Jonathan Taylor, having made yet another switch at QB and them not having much to play for at this juncture, L.A. is the way to go Monday.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.