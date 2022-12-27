NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 27

We have a pretty solid 10-game betting card in the NBA on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday evening. Let’s breakdown a few potential betting angles.

Perfect spot and matchup to jump back on this play. The Celtics lost their mojo for a little bit, but it feels like they’ve found it over their last six quarters — outscoring the Timberwolves 67-53 in the second half on Friday and then defeating the Bucks on Christmas Day by a score of 139-118.

Boston has the NBA’s best first half offense, particularly at home. The Rockets are allowing 62.8 points per game in the first half of road games, which ranks 28th in the NBA. I’m expecting the C’s to carry some of that momentum from these last couple of games into a very good matchup during this home stand.

The Grizzlies have been night and day when it comes to playing at home versus on the road. Memphis is 11-3-1 1H ATS at home this season, with a whopping +9.0-point margin. The Suns are a pedestrian 7-7-1 1H ATS on the road, so nothing to keep us from playing the Grizz.

Memphis is fully healthy heading into this one, while Phoenix is missing a few rotation players (highlighted by Devin Booker). Both teams played on Christmas, with the Grizzlies coming off a bad loss as big favorites against the Warriors. Meanwhile, the Suns came up just short in Denver in a game that went to overtime and saw Chris Paul play over 41 minutes. Should set up nicer for a bounce-back spot for the home team.

I can’t play anything on this game until we know the status of Jalen Brunson, who got injured on Christmas Day and didn’t return. We cashed the Knicks 1H play in that game, with New York improving to an NBA-best 24-10 1H ATS. That includes 9-1 1H ATS in their last nine on the road, and a Dallas team that’s just 8-9-1 1H ATS at home.

Brunson will probably push to play in this game considering he has a revenge game in Dallas. If he gets his way, I’ll likely fire quickly on a Knicks 1H number.

