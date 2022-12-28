NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 17

There are just two weeks left in the NFL regular season as we get ready to start 2023. With no teams on a bye week and no Saturday games, get ready for one of the busiest Sunday’s of the season to start off the New Year with a bang!

There is a Thursday Night Football game to get the week started, as the Titans host the Cowboys. On Sunday, there are nine games kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET followed by four games in the later window. The Steelers and Ravens were flexed into the Sunday Night Football spot, with a marquee matchup between Joe Burrow’s Bengals and Josh Allen’s Bills set to close out the week on a huge Monday Night Football game that will go a long way to deciding the AFC’s top seed.

As you break down all the matchups and get your betting cards ready on DraftKings Sportsbook, take a look at these trends against the spread and totals to help you make the right picks. The lines provided are as of Wednesday morning, and odds and lines are subject to change leading up to kickoff.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

Cowboys ATS: 9-6

Cowboys O/U: 8-6-1

Cowboys average total game points: 49.1

Cowboys as favorite: 8-2 SU/6-4 ATS

The Cowboys rallied to a SU/ATS win vs. the Eagles on Sunday and are 7-2 SU/5-4 ATS over their last nine games. Dallas is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games on the road and 25-12 ATS in its last 37 games overall. However, the Cowboys are only 2-5 ATS in their last seven Thursday games and 1-4 ATS in their last five games following an ATS win. The over is 5-1 in their last six Thursday games, 7-0 in their last seven games following a SU win and 5-0 in their last five overall.

Titans ATS: 8-6-1

Titans O/U: 5-10

Titans average total game points: 38.7

Titans as underdog: 3-4 SU/4-2-1 ATS

The Titans lost SU/ATS vs. Houston last week and are 0-5 SU/0-4-1 ATS in their last five games. They are just 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games against a team with a winning record and 1-4 ATS in their last five home games vs. the Cowboys. The under is 9-3 in Tennessee’s last 12 games overall and 10-2 in its last 12 home games.

Browns ATS: 7-8

Browns O/U: 7-7-1

Browns average total game points: 44.4

Browns as underdog: 3-5 SU/4-4 ATS

The Browns lost SU/ATS vs. the Saints last week and are 4-8 SU/5-7 ATS over their past 12 contests. They are just 1-5 SU in their last six road games and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 road games against a team with a losing home record. The under is 5-0 in Cleveland’s last five games overall, 9-2 in its last 11 games against a team with a losing record and 5-1 in its last six against an NFC opponent.

Commanders ATS: 7-7-1

Commanders O/U: 5-9-1

Commanders average total game points: 39.9

Commanders as favorite: 4-1-1 SU/4-2 ATS

Washington lost SU/ATS vs. the 49ers last week and is 0-2-1 SU/0-3 ATS in its last three games. The Commanders are 7-1-1 SU in their last nine games when playing as the favorite, 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games against the AFC North and 4-0 ATS in their last four games against a team with a losing record. The under is 6-1 in Washington’s last seven games after an ATS loss, 17-5 in its last 22 home games and 9-3-1 in its last 13 games overall.

Panthers ATS: 8-7

Panthers O/U: 7-8

Panthers average total game points: 43.4

Panthers as underdog: 6-5 SU/8-3 ATS

The Panthers won SU/ATS vs. the Lions last week to improve to 4-2 SU/5-1 ATS in their last six games. They are only 1-9 SU/3-7 ATS in their last 10 road games, but they have gone 4-0 ATS in their last four divisional matchups. The under is 8-3 in the Panthers’ last 11 divisional games and 5-1 in their last six road games against a team with a losing home record.

Buccaneers ATS: 3-11-1

Buccaneers O/U: 4-11

Buccaneers average total game points: 38

Buccaneers as favorite: 6-6 SU/3-8-1 ATS

The Bucs won SU on Christmas night but lost ATS vs. the Cardinals and have the worst ATS record of any team in the NFL this season. They lost SU/ATS vs. Carolina earlier this season but are still 4-1 SU/4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. the Panthers. Tampa Bay is just 1-7-1 ATS in their last nine games at home and 0-5-1 ATS in their last six games against a team with a losing record. The under is 13-3 in the Bucs’ last 16 games against a team with a losing record, 4-0 in their last four divisional games and 11-4 in their last 15 games overall.

Saints ATS: 6-9

Saints O/U: 6-9

Saints average total game points: 41.9

Saints as underdog: 2-8 SU/4-6 ATS

The Saints won SU/ATS vs. the Browns and are 3-2 SU/3-2 ATS over their past five games. They are 20-6 ATS in their last 26 road games against a team with a winning home record and 40-19 ATS in their last 59 road games overall. However, they are also just 1-4 ATS in their last five games against the NFC East and 0-4 ATS in their last four games following an ATS win. The under is 7-0 in New Orleans’ last four games, 4-0 in its last four road games and 6-1 in its last seven games against a team with a winning record.

Eagles ATS: 8-7

Eagles O/U: 10-5

Eagles average total game points: 50.2

Eagles as favorite: 13-1 SU/8-6 ATS

The Eagles lost SU/ATS last week vs. the Cowboys, but they are still 5-1 SU/3-3 ATS over their last six games. Philadelphia is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games against the NFC South and 6-1 ATS in its last seven home games. The over is 8-2 in the Eagles’ last 10 games, 11-1 in their last 12 home games and 5-1 in the last six meetings between these teams in Philadelphia.

Colts ATS: 6-9

Colts O/U: 5-10

Colts average total game points: 40.3

Colts as underdog: 3-6 SU/5-4 ATS

The Colts lost SU/ATS vs. the Chargers on Monday Night Football and are now 1-8 SU/3-6 ATS in their past nine games. Indianapolis is 5-1 SU/4-2 ATS in its last six matchups vs. the Giants, 10-1-1 ATS in its last 12 games following a double-digit loss at home and 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games against a team with a winning home record. The under is 15-5 in the Colts’ last 20 games, 8-3 in their last 11 road games and 6-2 in their last eight against the NFC East.

Giants ATS: 11-4

Giants O/U: 5-8-2

Giants average total game points: 43.3

Giants as favorite: 2-2 SU/2-2 ATS

The Giants lost SU but won ATS in Minnesota last week and are 1-3-1 SU/4-1 ATS in their five most recent contests. New York is 6-0 ATS in its last six games following a SU loss and 20-9-1 ATS in its last 30 games against a team with a losing record. The under is 34-15-3 in the Giants' last 52 home games and 33-16-3 in their last 52 games overall. More recently, the under is 7-1 in their last eight home games against a team with a losing road record and 20-7 in their last 27 games against a team with a losing record.

Dolphins ATS: 7-8

Dolphins O/U: 7-8

Dolphins average total game points: 49

Dolphins as underdog: 2-4 SU/3-3 ATS

Miami lost SU/ATS vs. Green Bay on Christmas Day and lost Tua Tagovailoa to the NFL concussion protocol on Monday, leaving his status for this contest uncertain. The Dolphins are 5-7 SU/4-8 ATS in their last 12 games, but they are 5-1 SU/5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. the Patriots. They are also 4-1 ATS in their last five divisional games. The over is 5-1 in Miami’s last six road games.

Patriots ATS: 7-7-1

Patriots O/U: 6-9

Patriots average total game points: 40.6

Patriots as favorite: 6-1 SU/5-1-1 ATS

The Patriots lost SU/ATS vs. the Bengals and are 1-4 SU/1-4 ATS in their last five games. They are also just 2-5 ATS in their last seven divisional matchups and 1-4 ATS in their last five home games against a team with a winning road record. The under is 4-0 in New England’s last four home games, 5-1 in its last six against the AFC and 6-2 in its last eight overall.

Broncos ATS: 6-9

Broncos O/U: 4-11

Broncos average total game points: 35.8

Broncos as underdog: 2-6 SU/5-3 ATS

Denver was embarrassed badly on Christmas Day in a SU/ATS loss vs. the Rams and responded by firing its coach on Monday. The Broncos are 2-10 SU/5-7 ATS in their past 12 games and 1-10 SU/3-8 ATS in their last 11 road games. The under is 11-4 in the Broncos’ last 15 games, 5-1 in their last six road games and 7-1 in their last eight against the AFC.

Chiefs ATS: 4-10-1

Chiefs O/U: 7-8

Chiefs average total game points: 51.3

Chiefs as favorite: 11-2 SU/4-8-1 ATS

The Chiefs won SU/ATS vs. the Seahawks and are 8-1 SU/3-6 ATS over their past nine games. They are 0-5 ATS in their last five divisional games and 8-22-1 ATS in their last 31 against the AFC, but they have won six straight home games vs. the Broncos and are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 head-to-head matchups. The under is 5-0 in Kansas City’s last five home games, but the over is 6-1 in its last seven divisional contests and 7-3 in its last 10 games following an ATS win.

Jaguars ATS: 7-7-1

Jaguars O/U: 8-7

Jaguars average total game points: 45.6

Jaguars as favorite: 0-3 SU/0-3 ATS

The Jaguars won SU/ATS vs. the Jets on Thursday Night Football and are 5-2 SU/ATS in their last seven games. The Jags are 0-9 SU in their last nine games vs. Houston and 3-17 SU in their last 20 road games. However, Jacksonville is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against the AFC and 4-1 ATS in its last five games in January. The over is 8-2 in the Jaguars’ last 10 road games but the under is 10-4 in their last 14 games against a team with a losing record.

Texans ATS: 7-7-1

Texans O/U: 6-9

Texans average total game points: 40.8

Texans as underdog: 2-12-1 SU/7-7-1 ATS

The Texans won SU/ATS vs. the Titans last week, but they are still just 2-12 SU over their last 14 games — although, they are 3-0 ATS in their past three games. They are 5-1 ATS in their last six divisional games and 5-1 ATS in their last six meetings vs. the Jaguars. The underdog is also 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings between these teams but the home team is only 7-15-1 ATS in their last 23 matchups. The under is 5-2 in Houston’s last seven games overall, 9-4 in its last 13 games following an ATS win and 4-0 in its last four divisional games.

Bears ATS: 5-9-1

Bears O/U: 10-5

Bears average total game points: 46.5

Bears as underdog: 2-11 SU/5-8 ATS

The Bears lost SU/ATS vs. the Bills last week and are only 1-11 SU/4-8 ATS in their 12 most recent contests. They are 7-2 SU/5-4 ATS in their last nine games vs. the Lions but only 1-8 ATS in their last nine divisional games and 0-6-1 ATS in their last seven against a team with a losing record. The over is 8-1 in Chicago’s last nine overall, 7-1 in its last eight games following a SU loss, 5-0 in its last five road games and 20-6 in its last 26 road games against a team with a losing home record.

Lions ATS: 10-5

Lions O/U: 10-5

Lions average total game points: 52.8

Lions as favorite: 2-2 SU/2-2 ATS

The Lions lost SU/ATS in an important game last week, in which they were favored vs. the Panthers. They are still 6-2 SU/7-1 ATS in their last eight games and also 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games at home. Detroit is 8-0 ATS in its last eight divisional games and 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games following an ATS loss. The over is 4-0 in the Lions’ last four games against the NFC, 5-1 in their last six against the NFC North and 7-2 in their last nine home games.

Cardinals ATS: 7-8

Cardinals O/U: 8-7

Cardinals average total game points: 46.6

Cardinals as underdog: 3-9 SU/6-6 ATS

The Cardinals lost SU vs. the Bucs on Sunday night, but they won ATS and are now 1-7 SU/3-5 ATS in their last eight games. They are 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games on the road but 0-9 SU in their last nine road games in Atlanta and 0-4 ATS in their last four games after an ATS win. The over is 5-1 in Arizona’s last six games against the NFC, 5-2 in its last seven games following a SU loss and 7-2 in its last nine games overall.

Falcons ATS: 8-7

Falcons O/U: 6-9

Falcons average total game points: 44.3

Falcons as favorite: 2-1 SU/1-2 ATS

The Falcons lost SU/ATS vs. the Ravens and are only 1-6 SU/2-5 ATS in their last seven games. They have gone 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the NFC but only 4-10 ATS in their last 14 home games. The under is 4-0 in Atlanta’s last four games, 4-1 in its last five games following an ATS loss and 5-2 in its last seven against the NFC.

Jets ATS: 8-7

Jets O/U: 5-10

Jets average total game points: 37.7

Jets as favorite: 2-2 SU/2-2 ATS

The Jets lost SU/ATS vs. the Jaguars and are 0-4 SU/1-3 ATS in their last four games, but they will have Mike White back under center. The Jets are just 3-11 ATS in their last 14 games against the NFC West and 8-17 ATS in their last 25 against a team with a losing record, but they are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS loss and 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games. The under is 8-2 in New York’s last 10 games, 4-1 in its last five road games and 6-1 in its last seven games following a SU loss of more than 14 points.

Seahawks ATS: 6-9

Seahawks O/U: 8-7

Seahawks average total game points: 49.6

Seahawks as underdog: 5-5 SU/5-5 ATS

Like the Jets, the Seahawks have also hit the skids recently after looking to be playoff contenders. They lost SU/ATS vs. the Chiefs last week and are 1-5 SU/0-6 ATS in their past six games. The Seahawks are 4-1 SU/4-1 ATS in their last five meetings vs. the Jets, but they are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games against a team with a losing road record and 0-4 ATS against a team with a losing record. The over is 4-1 in Seattle’s last five against a team with a losing record and 5-0 in its last five home games against a team with a losing road record.

49ers ATS: 10-5

49ers O/U: 7-8

49ers average total game points: 40.3

49ers as favorite: 10-3 SU/9-4 ATS

The 49ers won SU/ATS vs. the Commanders and are 8-0 SU/7-1 ATS in their last eight games. They are also 4-1 SU/4-1 ATS in their last five matchups vs. the Raiders, 4-1 ATS in their last five road games and 10-0 ATS in their last 10 games played in January. The under is 7-3 in San Francisco's last 10 road games and 5-1 in its last six games after scoring more than 30 points in their previous game.

Raiders ATS: 7-8

Raiders O/U: 7-8

Raiders average total game points: 46.5

Raiders as underdog: 2-3 SU/3-2 ATS

The Raiders lost SU/ATS vs. the Steelers on Saturday, but they are still 4-2 SU/ATS in their last six games. They’ve has gone just 3-8 SU in its last 11 games against the NFC West, but Vegas is 5-0 ATS in its last five games against a team with a winning record and 4-1 ATS in its last five home games. The over is 4-1 in the Raiders’ last five home games and 4-1 in their last five against a team with a winning record.

Vikings ATS: 6-8-1

Vikings O/U: 10-5

Vikings average total game points: 50.1

Vikings as underdog: 1-3 SU/1-3 ATS

The Vikings won SU vs. the Giants last week but failed to cover. They are 11-2 SU/5-8 ATS in their last 13 games but only 2-4 ATS in their last six. They are 1-7-1 ATS in their last nine games against the NFC and 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games at Lambeau Field. Minnesota is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games following an ATS loss and 1-5 ATS in its last six road games against a team with a losing home record. The over has hit in five straight Vikings games, is 12-5 in their last 17 road games and is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these teams.

Packers ATS: 7-8

Packers O/U: 7-8

Packers average total game points: 43.2

Packers as favorite: 4-5 SU/3-6 ATS

After their SU/ATS win vs. the Dolphins last week, the Packers are 3-0 SU/ATS in their past three games and still alive in the playoff race. They are 17-7 ATS in their last 24 games on grass but only 1-4 ATS in their last five home games against a team with a winning road record. The over is 4-2 in their last six games, 9-3 in their last 12 home games against a team with a winning road record and 11-1 in their last 12 January games.

Rams ATS: 6-8-1

Rams O/U: 6-9

Rams average total game points: 41

Rams as underdog: 2-7 SU/3-4-2 ATS

Both L.A. teams won convincingly SU/ATS last week, and the Rams are 2-2 SU/3-1 ATS in their last four games. They are also 4-2 SU/4-2 ATS in their last six meetings vs. the Chargers and 7-1 SU in their last eight games against the AFC West. However, they are only 1-5 ATS in their last six games following a SU win and 1-3-1 ATS in their last five road games. The under is 7-1 in the Rams’ last eight games against the AFC and 6-1 in their last seven road games.

Chargers ATS: 9-5-1

Chargers O/U: 6-9

Chargers average total game points: 45.0

Chargers as favorite: 8-2 SU/5-4-1 ATS

The Chargers are on a short week after defeating the Colts SU/ATS on Monday Night Football to improve to 4-1 SU/2-3 ATS in their last five games. The Chargers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games when playing on Sunday following a Monday game but only 1-3-1 ATS in their last five games following a SU win and 5-15 ATS in their last 20 home games against a team with a losing road record. The under is 4-0 in their last four games overall and 4-0 in their last four games following a SU win.

Steelers ATS: 8-6-1

Steelers O/U: 6-9

Steelers average total game points: 38.9

Steelers as underdog: 4-6 SU/5-4-1 ATS

This AFC North matchup was flexed to Sunday Night Football, making it the second straight primetime game for the Steelers, who won SU/ATS last Saturday night to improve to 4-1 SU/4-1 ATS in their last five games. Their only SU/ATS loss during that span came to the Ravens, who won 16-14 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games and 16-7-3 ATS in their last 26 games in January. However, they are only 5-11-1 ATS in their last 17 games following an ATS win and 1-6 ATS in their last seven games against a team with a winning record. The under is 47-22-1 in Pittsburgh’s last 70 road games, 6-1 in its last seven games following a SU win and 4-0 in the last four meetings between these two teams.

Ravens ATS: 6-8-1

Ravens O/U: 4-11

Ravens average total game points: 39.5

Ravens as favorite: 8-3 SU/4-7 ATS

The Ravens beat the Falcons SU/ATS last week and are 7-2 SU/4-5 ATS in their last nine games. They are only 1-4 ATS in their last five home games vs. the Steelers, and the home team is only 1-4 ATS in their last five head-to-head matchups. Baltimore is 1-5 ATS in its last six divisional games and 1-6-1 ATS in its last eight home games. The under is 6-0 in the Ravens’ last six home games, 6-1 in their last seven against the AFC and 20-6-2 in Baltimore’s last 28 games in January.

Bills ATS: 7-7-1

Bills O/U: 5-10

Bills average total game points: 45.5

Bills as favorite: 12-3 SU/7-7-1 ATS

The Bills won SU/ATS vs. the Bears and have gone 6-0 SU/3-3 ATS in their last six games. They are 12-4 SU/11-5 ATS in their last 16 matchups vs. the Bengals, but the Bills are only 1-4 ATS in their last five games against a team with a winning record. The under is 7-1 in Buffalo’s last eight road games, 8-2 in its last 10 games following a SU win and 9-4 in its last 13 games overall.

Bengals ATS: 12-3

Bengals O/U: 5-9-1

Bengals average total game points: 46.5

Bengals as underdog: 1-1 SU/2-0 ATS

The Bengals held on for a SU/ATS win in New England last week, improving to 9-2 SU/9-2 ATS in their last 11 games and a league-best 12-3 ATS on the season. Cincinnati is 5-0 ATS in its last five home games, 17-4 ATS in its last 21 games following a SU win, 16-5 ATS in its last 21 games against a team with a winning record and 35-16 ATS in its last 51 games overall. The under is 7-0 in the Bengals’ last seven against a team with a winning record, 13-3-1 in their last 17 vs. AFC, 6-2 in their last eight home games and 4-1 in their last five overall.

