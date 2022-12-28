NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 28-29

I’m not in love with Wednesday’s betting card when it comes to the NBA, but fortunately we have plenty of options when it comes to betting on DraftKings Sportsbook.

We have College Football Bowl Games on all day, and I tweeted out a couple of college hoops plays from a solid Wednesday card. While I may lay off the NBA card, there are still a couple of leans from one of the games I want to write up that I may potentially play myself. We also already have a lot of lines up for Thursday in the NBA, and a couple of games jump out to me there as well.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back, but no travel involved with consecutive home games. The Dubs have been night and day this season when it comes to playing on the road versus at home, and are 12-4 1H ATS. Obviously, a chunk of that production was with Stephen Curry on the floor, but if we just look at this home stand, the Warriors are 2-0 1H ATS — a five-point lead over the Grizzlies as dogs, and a 13-point lead on Tuesday over the Hornets. Utah is on a brutal 1-8-1 1H ATS skid, failing to cover its last five on the road.

As for Poole, he’s been getting off to strong starts in games Curry sits, as you’d imagine. Poole averages 9.2 points in the first quarter of nine games without Curry, going over 8.5 in five of those nine (yet we get plus money here). Two of Poole’s unders landed on eight points in the first quarter, but were in games Klay Thompson played in (he’s expected to be ruled out). Utah is also a tremendous matchup for opposing wings, which should help Poole. We actually already saw this matchup earlier in the month, and Poole dropped 13 points in the opening frame.

Celtics started this home stand with some duds, but are starting to make up for lost time and find their stride — now covering three straight and winning them all by double-digits. The Clippers handled the Celtics earlier this month out in Los Angeles, setting up a strong bounce-back spot for the C’s in the revenge game. We’ll see how the injury reports look, but this won’t be the best spot for the Clippers, coming off an improbable overtime win in Detroit and then traveling to Toronto for a back-to-back and getting another win. Good spot for Boston.

Winning a second-half bet on the Mavericks on Tuesday might be the most fortunate NBA bet I’ve ever won (they were trailing the Knicks by nine points with 33 seconds left and won by five in overtime). But now we’re seeing a really short number for the Knicks here in San Antonio.

R.J. Barrett will be out, and Jalen Brunson will probably be on the wrong side of questionable. But the drop-off to Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes isn’t too steep. The Knicks will play those guys big minutes to fill in. I think backing New York in the first half or full game could be a nice spot. Stay tuned.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.