TNF Week 17 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Cowboys vs. Titans

This game took quite a turn when it was announced that Derrick Henry would be doubtful to play. With so many injuries plaguing the Titans, to begin with, this game has gone from -3 to -12 in the span of a week. Let’s look at some bets to sweat along with on DraftKings Sportsbook as you watch along on Amazon Prime.

The Titans do not defend against the pass well. Opposing teams have averaged just under 280 passing yards and 7.1 yards per pass attempt per game. Clearing the 235.5 passing yard mark doesn’t feel like a tall task for Prescott, who has done this in seven of the 10 games he’s played this season. The Cowboys have a huge reason to win this game, as the NFC East is still up for grabs. Prescott has been very efficient when passing the ball, completing 69% of his pass attempts and going just under 8.0 yards per completion. Prescott has been well protected by his offensive line all throughout the year, which allows him to work with a clean pocket often. In that scenario, Prescott has a 75.4% completion rate for an average of 8.3 yards per attempt and 13 of his 20 touchdowns. 236 passing yards should be very obtainable Thursday, even with the potential for the Cowboys blowout.

This is another number I was surprised to see. The Cowboys can put up crooked numbers and have been doing so all season long. Coming into this game, they’re averaging 29 points per game, which is the third-highest in the league. To take this every further, they’re averaging 32.7 points per game in which Prescott played and have gone over 26.5 in eight of his 10 games. The only times they stayed under the 26.5 point total with Prescott was in Week 1 and 7. Getting even money on a number that the Cowboys have easily surpassed with Prescott feels like a Christmas gift that didn’t make it in time to go under the tree. With the number of starters the Titans could be down, these points may not even come offensively, as turn overs could be abundant on Thursday night. On only 23 pass attempts last week, Malik Willis threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball. Against a strong pass rush from the Cowboys, points could come on the board from both the offense and defense.

If I like Prescott to go over his passing yards, I have to like Lamb as well against this leaky Titans secondary. In coverage, Lamb will line up against Joshua Kalu. In coverage, Kalu plays both safety and slot corner, combing for 54% of his snaps. When targeted against, Kalu has allowed an 81% reception rate on 22 targets for an aveage of 9.6 YPR and 100 of the 172 yards to come after the catch. Lamb has been on fire lately and has gone over 71.5 receiving yards in 8 of his 15 games. Three of those games have come over the past month and he was one yard shy of making it four of his last five.

