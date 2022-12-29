How To Bet The Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Cowboys vs. Titans

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay for tonight’s Cowboys-Titans game.

After losing their fifth straight game, the Tennessee Titans will host the Dallas Cowboys trying to avoid an epic collapse and reclaim the playoff spot that has slipped away in recent weeks. After leading the AFC South for most of the season, the Titans were upset 19-14 by the lowly Texans last week in a game that was decided by a late fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Davis Mills to Brandin Cooks. Rookie Malik Willis had a chance to show some magic but was intercepted on Tennessee’s final two drives, finishing just 14-23 for 99 yards and zero touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Cowboys defeated the Eagles 40-34 to pause an NFC East crowning, putting pressure on Philly to finish strong in the final weeks. Receiver CeeDee Lamb had a monster game, going for 120 yards and two touchdowns. With the result of this game not having much bearing on Tennessee’s postseason chances, there may be some starters rested.

Ezekiel Elliott has scored at least one touchdown in each of his last eight appearances.

The Cowboys have been the first to 15 points in each of their last eight games as road favorites.

Michael Gallup has recorded 41+ receiving yards in six of the Cowboys’ last eight Thursday games.

Seven of the Cowboys’ last eight games have gone OVER the total points line.

Dak Prescott has thrown two or more touchdowns in seven of the Cowboys’ last eight games.

Dak Prescott has thrown at least one interception in seven of the Cowboys’ last eight games.

Dak Prescott has recorded 256+ passing yards in each of his last four road appearances.

The Titans have covered the spread in four of their last five games as home underdogs.

Austin Hooper has scored a touchdown in two of his three previous appearances against the Cowboys.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

