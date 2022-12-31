Ohio Sports Betting: Browns, Bengals, Cavaliers, Ohio State, Guardians Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

Hello, Ohio! DraftKings Sportsbook will be LIVE in your state at 12:01 a.m. ET on January 1!

You will have access to place live bets, multi-leg parlays and futures bets on your favorite sports teams. You will be able to place bets on your local sports teams, such as the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bearcats, along with your other favorite teams across sports. Welcome to the DraftKings Sportsbook family, and be sure to take advantage of promos exclusive to Ohio residents!

With all the excitement, let us highlight a few Ohio-based bets you can consider making on DraftKings Sportsbook.

When it comes to the NFL MVP, you usually only hear about Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts or Josh Allen. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been flying under the radar this season. Through 15 games, Burrow has thrown for 4,260 yards with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has taken more control over the offense, and it is showing as the Bengals are making their postseason run. Going into next season, Burrow will be a strong candidate to bet on.

Speaking of a postseason run, the Bengals are looking to make the Super Bowl for the second year in a row. They came up short in 2022, losing by only three points to the Los Angeles Rams. With the momentum they have built with some strong wins this season, they have good odds of winning their first Super Bowl in 2023.

Mitchell being acquired by the Cavaliers was one of the biggest NBA deals in the offseason. Through 35 games played, he is averaging 28.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. His points per game ranks as the eighth-most in the league. In order to win MVP, though, Mitchell is going to need to step up even further and play more well-rounded.

We are still in the early part of the NBA season, but the Cavs are playing well. They sit only a few games back of the Boston Celtics for the best record in the Eastern Conference. So much can happen between now and the end of the season, but Cleveland has a good shot of going all the way. They may need to make a splash trade at the deadline to improve their depth, but other than that, they have what it takes to take home the championship this season.

Ohio State is having a tough season ahead of conference play. The good news for the Buckeyes is that they are getting some of their tougher games out of the way. They have an 8-3 record through December 28, with losses coming to Duke, UNC and San Diego State. Ohio State typically steps up as the season progresses, so look for Zed Key, Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton to lead the Buckeyes deep into March.

The Guardians are tied with the Chicago White Sox for the best odds to win the AL Central in 2023. The Guardians improved their batting order by signing Josh Bell to a two-year deal. Cleveland should have the depth to win the division if the team can stay healthy. The Guardians are going to have some stiff competition to get to the World Series through the American League, but if they have some players step up as expected and they acquire some solid veterans at the trade deadline, anything could happen.

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place an SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets together from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

