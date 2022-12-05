How a Bettor Turned $20 Into $18,000+ With an NFL, World Cup and NBA Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 13 provided a Sunday filled with excellent matchups and plenty of drama, serving to over-stuff a huge day of sports along with a large NBA slate and the continuing FIFA World Cup. Week 13 proved to be a lucky one for one DraftKings Sportsbook bettor, who crossed over into multiple sports and turned just $20 into $18,285.43 with a Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are all the picks, and scroll down further for a full analysis of how the events of their big day unfolded.

Giants +2.5

Steelers Moneyline

Chargers vs. Raiders Under 49.5

Cowboys Moneyline

Browns Moneyline

Lions Moneyline

Packers vs. Bears Over 45

Titans vs. Eagles Over 44.5

Vikings -3

New Orleans Pelicans -1

Broncos vs. Ravens 2-pick Same Game Parlay (Lamar Jackson Under 249.5 Passing Yards, Russell Wilson Under 269.5 Passing Yards)

(Lamar Jackson Under 249.5 Passing Yards, Russell Wilson Under 269.5 Passing Yards) France vs. Poland 2-pick SGP (France Moneyline, Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer)

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

Before we dive in, just a quick reminder that a Parlay Bet is a bet placed on multiple outcomes to occur. A Parlay Bet cashes when all outcomes within the Parlay are selected correctly. You can learn more about how they work in the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

This bettor took full advantage of the variety of different picks to build their 14-pick parlay. The first two picks of the day were a Same Game Parlay (SGP) from the morning matchup in the World Cup. Not only did they select France to win on the moneyline, but they added in a Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer to increase their payout. Mbappe scored not just once but twice to carry France to the quarterfinals with their 3-1 victory over Poland.

MBAPPÉ



With that goal he is the current Golden Boot leader at the 2022 World Cup pic.twitter.com/CJxXlsFP3e — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) December 4, 2022

In the early window of NFL action, the ticket included the Packers-Bears and Titans-Eagles matchups to hit the over, which both games did. While the Browns and Lions cruised to victory as moneyline picks, the Steelers were in a close matchup with the Falcons. Despite not scoring at all in the fourth quarter, they held on to win, 19-16. Pittsburgh was led by big games from Connor and Cameron Heyward, who visited their father’s grave before the game. The brothers are sons of NFL star Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, who was known as a bruising running back during his three seasons playing with the Falcons. His boys beat his former team with Connor catching his first NFL touchdown.

The bettor also targeted an interesting Parlay in the early window, taking both Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson to finish under their passing yards total. Wilson only managed 189 passing yards, and Jackson departed early with a knee injury after only 11 passing yards. The game was a low-scoring defensive slugfest that the Ravens ended up pulling out, but the ticket comfortably hit both unders.

The Vikings -3 and the Giants +2.5 picks against the spread were both extremely close to missing but ultimately panned out. Mike White had the Jets in position to take the lead against the Vikings, but ultimately Minnesota’s defense held strong and secured the victory.

VIKINGS SECURE THE W pic.twitter.com/MTFg4Pvcwh — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 4, 2022

The Giants and Commanders drew their NFC East matchup out even longer as the game went into overtime tied at 20 after a late touchdown from Jahan Dotson. Each team had two possessions in overtime but didn’t get enough traction to even attempt a game-winning field goal until Graham Gano’s long attempt fell short. Although the Giants didn’t win, they did cover the spread, which was all this parlay needed to get some more green.

In the later window of NFL games, the ticket included the Chargers and Raiders to go under their 49.5-point total. From the very beginning, the total looked like it was going to be very close. In the first half, there were 23 points scored, but Davante Adams scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, bringing the total to 37 with over 10 minutes still to go in the third quarter. After a Raiders field goal and a Keenan Allen touchdown, the total was up to 47 with 8:34 remaining. Even a field goal the rest of the way would have pushed the game over the total. Fortunately for this bettor, the Raiders punted twice and the Chargers turned it over on downs before running out of time with the ball around midfield.

Adding to the variety on the ticket, this parlay also tossed in an NBA game, picking the Pelicans -1 at home against the Nuggets. Jose Alvarado broke out with a monster game and left little doubt as to the outcome of this contest, pouring in a career-high 38 points and knocking down a career-best eight 3-pointers. He only needed 28 minutes to provide all that production, setting the record for most points by a reserve in franchise history and most points by a reserve that was undrafted in NBA history.

After hitting correctly on 13 picks, the bettor was left with just one remaining hurdle: the Cowboys Moneyline on Sunday Night Football. It was a close, back-and-forth contest for the first half, but it was all Dallas in the second half. In fact, Dallas scored 35 unanswered points to close out the game to cruise to a 54-19 win. The victory was especially sweet for former-Colt Malik Hooker, whose revenge game was capped by the fumble return highlighted below.

Pick in the first half.

Fumble return for a TD in the second half.

It's officially a revenge game for 2️⃣8️⃣‼️#ProBowlVote + Malik Hooker



: @SNFonNBC | #INDvsDAL pic.twitter.com/xSNbQ3Hphf — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 5, 2022

As the Cowboys put their Sunday night win on ice, they also helped this bettor close out their monster 14-pick parlay that spanned from Qatar to Dallas with stops along the way in Minnesota and New Orleans. Turning $20 into over $18K is an impressive way to enjoy all the sports on what was surely a spectacular Sunday.

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place a SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets together from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.