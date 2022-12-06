NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 6

Just a short three-game betting card in the NBA on Tuesday on DraftKings Sportsbook, but still some solid spots and trends to target. The slate is highlighted by LeBron James returning to play his tenth game as a visitor in Cleveland, which actually does bring us a betting trend to back. Let’s dive into the card.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

1-unit

This number sat at -4 to the Cavs on Tuesday morning, but it sounds like Jarrett Allen has a chance to play, and Cleveland is growing as a favorite. This game has some interesting 1Q/1H trends, as the Lakers are one of the worst first quarter bets in the NBA, but the best first half bet. However, the Cavs get off to strong starts at home, so we’ll just look to the full game here.

LeBron and Anthony Davis may actually be turning things around, ripping off an 8-2 run both straight up and against the spread. The Lakers began the road trip with an impressive win in Milwaukee, and then came through with a win in a potential flat spot in Washington (the game was sandwiched in-between Friday night Bucks and this return to Cleveland for LeBron). Staying focused and getting that win showed me a lot. I expect this team to remain locked in and keep this one close with a shot to win outright.

1-unit

When it comes to LeBron, he has always treated road games back in Cleveland as a big game. Let’s just look at the numbers — 33.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists per contest in his nine trips back home in a road uniform.

Here’s your trend — LBJ has only gone under 26.5 points once as a road player in Cleveland, making him 8-1 to the over. If we want to just look at the numbers since joining the Lakers, LeBron is averaging an insane 38.7 in his three trips to Cleveland.

All eyes seem to be on how AD is playing right now, but the Cavs present a tougher matchup for him. This is a spot I expect LeBron to rise to the occasion.

1-unit

The Nuggets aren’t exactly the best first half team, but they’ve been average, and have a nice rest advantage here. Dallas has been good at home and terrible on the road, and is fresh off a Monday night home win over the Suns.

Now we’ll see if they wind up resting anyone on the back-to-back, but this is a Mavs squad that’s just 2-7-1 1H ATS on the road. The Mavs are also 0-3-1 ATS this season on the second leg of a back-to-back. All trends point to Denver at home in this spot.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.