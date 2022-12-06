College Basketball Picks: NCAA Best Bets for December 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook

It’s Super Tuesday on the hardwood, and we’ve got a spectacular event ready to take place at Madison Square Garden for the Jimmy V Classic. Let’s look to cash some college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook!

1-unit

When this line opened at -4.5 I figured I’d pass on this game, but I didn’t expect such a strong move. Illinois is a very good team — it has top-end scoring in the backcourt to go with good size. The Illini are coming off a loss at Maryland in their first true road game, and also have solid tests on a neutral floor — a loss to Virginia and an outright win as a dog against UCLA. That said, this Texas team is significantly stronger than anything we’ve seen from UCLA.

The only red flag for the Longhorns is that they haven’t really been away from home, playing just one “neutral” site game, which came against Northern Arizona and was played in the state of Texas. But this squad has been tested just like Illinois has, facing the likes of Gonzaga and Creighton on their home floor. The Horns have more depth at guard that Illinois does, and have the bodies to matchup up front. It won’t be easy, but over the course of the game I do like Texas to make more runs and win my more than a possession.

1-unit

While a young team, Duke is just far more tested at this stage of the season, particularly when it comes to playing quality competition on a neutral floor. Duke hung tough with Kansas till the end of the game in the Champions Classic a few weeks ago, and has since beaten Xavier and lost to Purdue in Portland.

The Blue Devils are a young team, and capable of a dud, but nothing on Iowa’s resume tells me they should be this short of an underdog in this game. Road wins are tough to come by early in the year, and Iowa does have one, but it came against a Seton Hall team we’re learning is just dreadful. The Hawkeyes are 0-2 ATS on a neutral floor so far this season, barely getting past Clemson as an 8.5-point favorite, and then losing to TCU as a seven-point favorite.

Kris Murray is a terrific player, but I don’t think he’ll be enough to beat Duke individually. I tend to think Murray may get his, but I’m not expecting much from the rest of the Hawkeyes. Duke should get a more balanced effort and pull away in this one. I see it going similar to their recent win over Ohio State.

