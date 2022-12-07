NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 14

NFL Week 14 is the final week of bye weeks this season with the final four-week push to the playoffs starting next week with every team in action. This week, the Falcons, Bears, Packers, Colts, Saints and Commanders are not on the schedule, leaving us 13 games to enjoy and break down in what should be another great week of NFL action.

For the second week in a row there are six divisional matchups, and this week there are also a few fun local rivalries in the mix, starting with the Rams welcoming the Raiders back to Los Angeles on Thursday Night Football. On Sunday, there are seven games in the early 1:00 p.m. ET window, followed by three late games. The Miami Dolphins look to bounce back from last week’s loss with another trip to the West Coast as they visit the Chargers, followed by the Patriots visiting the Cardinals on Monday Night Football to finish out the week.

As you break down all the matchups and get your betting cards ready on DraftKings Sportsbook, take a look at these trends against the spread and totals to help you make the right picks. The lines provided are as of Wednesday morning, and odds and lines are subject to change leading up to kickoff.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

Raiders ATS: 6-6

Raiders O/U: 6-6

Raiders average total game points: 49

Raiders as favorite: 3-5 SU/3-5 ATS

The Raiders rallied and knocked off the Chargers SU/ATS last weekend and will try to make it two wins in a row against Los Angeles teams by taking on the Rams this week. They are now 6-3 ATS in their last nine games but are only 3-11 ATS in their last 14 games against a team with a losing record and 3-13 ATS in their last 16 road games vs. a team with a losing home record. The over is 4-1 in Vegas’ last five Thursday games, but the under is 7-3 in its last 10 road games and 8-3 in its last 11 games following a SU win.

Rams ATS: 4-7-1

Rams O/U: 5-7

Rams average total game points: 40.1

Rams as underdog: 0-6 SU/1-3-2 ATS

The Rams covered ATS but lost SU to the Seahawks last week and will continue to be extremely injury-depleted for this matchup. However, they have had success against the Raiders lately, going 4-1 ST/5-0 ATS in their last five meetings. The Rams are 0-6 SU in their last six games and 3-10-1 ATS in their last 14. The under is 6-0 in their last six games against the AFC and 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams head-to-head.

Jets ATS: 7-5

Jets O/U: 5-7

Jets average total game points: 39.6

Jets as underdog: 5-5 SU/5-5 ATS

The Jets kept it close last week but lost SU/ATS to the Vikings when they couldn’t convert a. fourth-and-goal at the end of the game. However, they have done a good job bouncing back this season, going 4-0 ATS in their last four games after a SU loss and 5-0 ATS in their last five following an ATS loss. They are 6-3 SU/6-3 ATS in their last nine games, but they have only gone 2-14 SU in their last 16 divisional games despite one of those SU/ATS wins coming earlier this season against the Bills. The under is 5-2 in the Jets’ last 7 games and 4-0 in their last four against the AFC.

Bills ATS: 6-5-1

Bills O/U: 3-9

Bills average total game points: 45.2

Bills as favorite: 9-3 SU/6-5-1 ATS

The Bills play a second straight divisional game after getting a SU/ATS win on Thursday Night Football over the Patriots last week. They are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games and 8-1 SU in their last nine home games. The under is 7-0 in Buffalo’s last 7 games following a SU win, 5-1 in its last six games against a team with a winning record, and 8-2 in its last 10 overall.

Browns ATS: 6-6

Browns O/U: 7-4-1

Browns average total game points: 49.2

Browns as underdog: 3-4 SU/4-3 ATS

Despite showing some rust in his return, Deshaun Watson led the Brows to a SU/ATS win over the Texans last week, but he’ll face a much tougher test this week against the Bengals. Cleveland is only 5-13 ATS in its last 18 divisional games, 1-4 ATS in its last five road games and 14-35-2 ATS in its last 49 games against a team with a winning record. However, the underdog is 6-0 ATS in the last six head-to-head meetings in this battle for Ohio. The Browns are 5-0 SU in their last five meetings with the Bengals but only 4-12 ATS in their last 16 matchups. The over is 12-4-1 in the Browns’ last 17 games against a team with a winning record and 7-1-2 in the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these teams including 6-0 in the last six meetings in Cincinnati.

Bengals ATS: 9-3

Bengals O/U: 4-7-1

Bengals average total game points: 47.2

Bengals as favorite: 6-3 SU/6-3 ATS

The Bengals got a huge SU/ATS win over the Chiefs last week and are now 21-7 ATS in their last 28 games overall. They are also 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games and 8-1 ATS in their last nine home games. The under is 10-1-1 in Cincinnati's last 12 games against the AFC and 12-4-1 in its last 17 games overall.

Texans ATS: 4-7-1

Texans O/U: 4-8

Texans average total game points: 39.6

Texans as underdog: 1-10-1 SU/4-7-1 ATS

In another battle for state supremacy, the Texans visit Dallas after losing SU/ATS to the Browns last week. Houston is 0-7 SU/1-6 ATS in its last seven games overall, 1-7 ATS in its last eight games following a double-digit loss at home and 8-17-1 ATS in its last 26 road games against a team with a winning home record. The under is 5-1 in the Texans' last six games and 7-1 in their last eight road games against a team with a winning home record. The total has also gone under in five consecutive head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Cowboys ATS: 8-4

Cowboys O/U: 5-6-1

Cowboys average total game points: 42.4

Cowboys as favorite: 6-1 SU/5-2 ATS

Dallas took a while to get rolling but ended up cruising to a SU/ATS win over the Colts on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys are 6-0 SU in their last six home games, 5-1 SU in their last six overall and 20-8 ATS in their last 28 games against a team with a losing record. The over is 23-8 in the Cowboys’ last 31 home games against a team with a losing road record and 5-0 in the last five games following a Cowboys’ SU win.

Vikings ATS: 6-5-1

Vikings O/U: 7-5

Vikings average total game points: 47.3

Vikings as underdog: 1-2 SU/1-2 ATS

The Vikings won SU/ATS over the Jets by a narrow margin last week and are now 9-1 SU in their last 10 games. They are also 9-1 SU in their last 10 games against the Lions and 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games overall. However, they are only 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games against the NFC and 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games against a team with a losing record. The over is 14-6 in Minnesota’s last 20 games overall and 4-1 in its last five divisional contests.

Lions ATS: 8-4

Lions O/U: 8-4

Lions average total game points: 53.2

Lions as favorite: 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS

The Lions cruised past the Jaguars SU/ATS last week and will be home for a third straight contest as they host the Vikings. Detroit is 4-1 SU/5-0 ATS in its last five games and 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games at home. The Lions are also 7-0 ATS in their last seven divisional matchups and 5-0 ATS in their last five games following a SU win. The over is 7-1 in Detroit’s last eight games following an ATS win, 10-4 in its last 14 games overall and 4-1 in the last five head-to-head meetings between these two teams.

Jaguars ATS: 4-7-1

Jaguars O/U: 6-6

Jaguars average total game points: 44.2

Jaguars as underdog: 4-5 SU/4-5 ATS

The Jaguars lost SU/ATS to the Lions and head out on the road for a second straight week as they take on the Titans. The Jags are only 2-7 SU/2-7 ATS in their last nine games and 4-12 ATS in their last 16 games following a SU loss. Jacksonville is also just 1-19 SU in its last 20 games on the road and 0-5 SU in its last five games against Tennessee. The under is 4-2 in the Jags’ last six games, 5-2 in their last seven games against the AFC South and 19-7 in their last 26 against a team with a winning record.

Titans ATS: 8-4

Titans O/U: 4-8

Titans average total game points: 38.2

Titans as favorite: 4-1 SU/4-1 ATS

The Titans dropped their second consecutive game SU/ATS by losing to the Eagles last week but are still 7-3 SU/8-2 ATS in their 10 most recent games. The Titans have gotten SU wins in their last eight games at home against the Jaguars. They are also 6-0 ATS in their last six games against a team with a losing record and 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against the AFC. The under is 13-3 in the Titans’ last 16 home games, 6-0 in their last six against the AFC and 7-2 in their last 9 games overall.

Eagles ATS: 7-5

Eagles O/U: 8-4

Eagles average total game points: 47

Eagles as favorite: 11-1 SU/7-5 ATS

The Eagles topped the Titans SU/ATS last week and are now 4-0 ATS in their last four games against a team with a winning record. They are also 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games following a SU win and 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against the NY Giants. The over is 6-1 in Philly’s last seven games and 5-2 in its last seven games against the NFC East.

Giants ATS: 9-3

Giants O/U: 3-7-2

Giants average total game points: 41.4

Giants as underdog: 5-2-1 SU/7-1 ATS

Last week, the Giants tied SU with the Commanders but the got the win ATS since they entered the game as underdogs. With that ATS victory, they improve to 7-2 ATS in their last nine games and 5-1 ATS in their last six against a team with a winning record. New York is also 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the Eagles, and the underdog is 5-2 ATS in the last seven head-to-head meetings as well. The under is 5-2 in those seven matchups, 34-14-3 in the Giants’ last 51 home games and 33-15-3 in their last 51 games overall.

Ravens ATS: 4-7-1

Ravens O/U: 4-8

Ravens average total game points: 43.5

Ravens as underdog: 1-1 SU/1-0-1 ATS

The Ravens won SU over the Broncos despite losing Lamar Jackson to a knee injury, but they failed to cover the spread falling to 2-6-1 ATS in their last 9 games overall. With Tyler Huntley expected to start this week, they are road underdogs in Pittsburgh. The Ravens are only 3-9 ATS against a team with a losing record and 0-4 ATS in their last four games against the AFC North. The under is 7-2 in Baltimore’s last nine games against a team with a losing record and also 7-2 in its last nine games overall.

Steelers ATS: 6-5-1

Steelers O/U: 5-7

Steelers average total game points: 40.9

Steelers as favorite: 2-1 SU/2-1 ATS

The Steelers won SU/ATS against the Falcons last week and are 3-1 SU/3-1 ATS over the past four weeks. They are only 4-10-1 ATS in their last 15 games following an ATS win, though, and only 1-5 ATS in their last six against a team with a winning record. The Steelers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven head-to-head meetings and 4-2 ATS in their six most recent divisional matchups. The under is 7-2 in Pittsburgh’s last nine home games.

Chiefs ATS: 3-8-1

Chiefs O/U: 5-7

Chiefs average total game points: 51.7

Chiefs as favorite: 8-2 SU/3-6-1 ATS

After losing SU/ATS to the Bengals, the Chiefs are only 4-7-1 ATS this season despite being 9-3 SU. They are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games against the Broncos and 7-0 SU in their last seven trips to Denver. The Chiefs are 6-0 ATS in their last six road games against a team with a losing home record but only 0-5-1 ATS in their last six against a team with a losing record and 0-4 ATS in their last four divisional games. The under is 4-1 in Kansas City’s last five games overall but the over is 8-2 in its last 10 road games

Broncos ATS: 4-8

Broncos O/U: 1-11

Broncos average total game points: 30.8

Broncos as underdog: 2-5 SU/4-3 ATS

The Broncos fell to 3-9 SU with their SU loss to the Ravens but covered to improve to 4-8 ATS this season. They are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games overall, 5-14 ATS in their last 19 against the AFC and 0-7 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS win. The under is 5-0 in the Broncos’ last 5 home games, 18-8-1 in their last 27 divisional matchups and 48-21-1 in their last 70 games overall.

Panthers ATS: 6-6

Panthers O/U: 4-8

Panthers average total game points: 41.4

Panthers as underdog: 4-5 SU/6-3 ATS

The Panthers are back from their bye week to face Seattle on the road. They are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall but only 1-4 ATS in their last five games against a team with a winning record. They are 4-15 SU in their last 19 games and 0-9 SU in their last nine road games. The over is 5-0 in Carolina’s last five road games against a team with a winning home record and 6-0 in the past six meetings between these teams.

Seahawks ATS: 6-6

Seahawks O/U: 7-5

Seahawks average total game points: 51.8

Seahawks as favorite: 2-2 SU/1-3 ATS

Last week, Seattle won SU but lost ATS to the Rams. The Seahawks are only 7-15 ATS in their last 22 games following a SU win, but they are 4-2 ATS in their last six home games and 4-1 SU in their last five games against the NFC. The over is 7-3 in their last 10 games and 4-0 in their last four home games vs. a team with a losing road record

Buccaneers ATS: 3-8-1

Buccaneers O/U: 2-10

Buccaneers average total game points: 36.4

Buccaneers as underdog: 0-0 SU/0-0 ATS

Tom Brady did his thing and helped the Bucs rally for a SU win on Monday Night Football, but they still lost ATS to the Saints. They are only 3-8-1 ATS but this is the first time they have been underdogs all season. They are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games against a team with a winning home record but only 0-6-1 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS loss. The under is 4-0 in Tampa Bay’s last four games, 5-0 in its last five road games and 16-5 in its last 21 games against the NFC.

49ers ATS: 7-5

49ers O/U: 5-7

49ers average total game points: 39.3

49ers as favorite: 6-3 SU/5-4 ATS

The 49ers dominated the Dolphins and won SU/ATS last week. They are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games, 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games against the NFC and 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games following a SU win. The under is 6-2 in San Francisco’s last eight home games, 8-3 in its last 11 against the NFC and 14-6 in its last 20 games overall.

Dolphins ATS: 6-6

Dolphins O/U: 6-6

Dolphins average total game points: 49

Dolphins as favorite: 6-1 SU/4-3 ATS

Miami lost to the 49ers SU/AS and is just 3-6 ATS in its last nine games. The Dolphins are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games against the Chargers and 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games against the Chargers. The over is 5-1 in Miami’s last six road games and 4-1 in its last five games overall.

Chargers ATS: 7-5

Chargers O/U: 6-6

Chargers average total game points: 48.5

Chargers as underdog: 0-4 SU/3-1 ATS

The Chargers lost SU/ATS to the Raiders, but they have gone 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a SU loss. They are only 7-20 ATS in their last 27 home games against a team with a winning road record and 0-5 ATS in their last five games against an opponent in the AFC East division. The under is 12-2 in the last 14 matchups between these two teams, but the over is 7-2 in the Chargers’ last 9 home games

Patriots ATS: 6-5-1

Patriots O/U: 5-7

Patriots average total game points: 39.6

Patriots as favorite: 5-1 SU/4-1-1 ATS

The Patriots are playing in prime time for the third straight week after losing SU/ATS to the Bills last Thursday. They are 12-2 ATS in their last 14 games following a double-digit loss at home and 35-16 ATS in their last 51 games against a team with a losing record. The under is 4-1 in New England’s last five games overall, 6-2 in its last 8 Monday games and 4-1 in the last five head-to-head matchups between these teams.

Cardinals ATS: 6-6

Cardinals O/U: 7-5

Cardinals average total game points: 48.8

Cardinals as underdog: 3-6 SU/5-4 ATS

The Cardinals are coming off their bye week after going 1-4 SU/2-3 ATS in their last five games before their bye week. They are only 3-9 ATS in their last 12 home games and 2-10 ATS in their last 12 Monday games. The over is 6-0 in Arizona’s last six games overall and 4-0 in its last four home games, but the under is 9-2 in its last 11 Monday games and 4-1 in the last five head-to-head meetings between these teams.

