NHL Picks: Hockey Best Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 8

There are five games on the slate tonight in the NHL with lots of solid matchups. Three of the games have 6.5 goal totals, but only Detroit at Florida is favored to go over, with the over 6.5 goals bet currently sitting at -125 as of writing. The Tampa Bay Lightning are the biggest favorite at -205 to win against Nashville on DraftKings Sportsbook. The closest game from a moneyline perspective is in St. Louis where the Jets are coming to town and both teams sit between -120 and +100 to win. Expect some closely fought and higher-scoring games today. There are solid offenses available across the slate, and some shaky goaltenders starting in net.

Jets -120 Moneyline

The Blues broke through for a win in their last game, but this is still a team with major defensive issues. The Blues have allowed 22 goals over their last four games and have now given up the third most quality scoring chances against this season. The Jets’ offense should also be a huge cause for concern for Blues backers as Winnipeg has picked things up offensively after a slow start in that area, landing five or more goals in five of their last six games.

With a Connor Hellebuyck (.933 save %) vs. Jordan Binnington (.889 save %) matchup likely for this one, the -120 moneyline odds we’re getting on the Jets look too good to pass up. The way the Jets’ offense has been rolling of late — and with how poorly St. Louis has defended — you could also look to the game parlay section on DraftKings Sportsbook and take the Jets to win/over 5.5 at +210. Winnipeg is now 5-0 ATS against the Blues in the last five meetings between these teams and the over has hit in seven of the Blues’ last eight games.

Red Wings +165 Moneyline

This is a solid setup for the Red Wings. They’re coming off two road wins against the Blue Jackets and Lightning and have been waiting in the state of Florida for the last 48 hours for their matchup with the Panthers. The Panthers are coming in off a five-game road trip in Western Canada where they went 2-2-1 and allowed four or more goals in three of those starts (all losses). The Panthers continue to have struggles on the defensive end, mainly in net. Spencer Knight was looking more comfortable of late, posting save percentages above .960 in two straight wins, but was pulled in his last start after giving up three goals in the first period against Winnipeg.

On the other side, the Red Wings may not be a dominant five-on-five team, but they have better special teams than the Panthers and have now scored four or more goals in three of their last four games. Red Wings goalie Ville Husso is also a point in favor of Detroit as he’s looked solid of late, posting save percentages above .940 in each of his last two starts. The value is with the Red Wings in this game, who should be able to hang with Florida offensively and have been more opportunistic than the Panthers in these kinds of spots of late.

The Senators continue to rank in the bottom 10 of the league in shots on goal allowed, allowing 33.3 shots against their own net per game. That makes today an ideal time to buy in on the over on SOG for Dallas’ Tyler Seguin, who has directed 12 shots on net in just his last two games alone. Seguin hasn’t scored in nine games, so there may be more aggression from the former No. 2 overall pick coming until that streak breaks. He’s getting plenty of offensive zone starts and power-play time this season as well.

Moore comes into this matchup with Toronto averaging 3.14 SOG per game for the season. The winger has been consistently getting 20+ shifts a game as part of the top six for the Kings and is available at decent odds for an over on a 2.5 total — despite his heady season-long average. The Maples Leafs may look like a tough opponent on paper but have allowed 33 shots or more in three of their last four games (and over 40 shots against in two of their last four games). The Kings forwards are good over targets in the SOG department today with Moore offering the best value.

