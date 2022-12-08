How To Bet The Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Raiders vs. Rams

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay for tonight’s Raiders-Rams game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

Davante Adams 85+ receiving yards

Josh Jacobs 95+ rushing yards

Rams over 16.5 total points

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

The Los Angeles Rams continue to stumble through one of the more disastrous Super Bowl defenses in recent memory, and the season can’t end soon enough as they’ve slumped to 3-9, just a half-game from having the worst record in the NFC. They will host the Las Vegas Raiders, who have won three straight games and could be daring to dream of a late charge towards the playoffs. Despite their losing record, the Raiders have demonstrated remarkable offensive consistency, averaging 24.3 points per game. However, they will anxiously await news on star running back Josh Jacobs, whose status is in question on a short week. Jacobs has been dominant in the last fortnight, rushing for 373 yards and three touchdowns. If Jacobs was to sit, even more will be expected of Davante Adams, who has exploded in the second half of this campaign, averaging 132.8 receiving yards and hauling in seven touchdowns over the last five games.

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Stats

The Raiders have failed to cover the spread in each of their last eight games as road favorites.

The Rams have lost each of their last six games.

Josh Jacobs has scored a touchdown in each of the Raiders’ last three Thursday games.

Cam Akers has recorded 60+ rushing yards in each of his four previous December appearances.

Davante Adams has scored two touchdowns in two of the Raiders’ last three games.

Four of the Raiders’ last five Thursday games have gone OVER the total points line.

Davante Adams has recorded 126+ receiving yards in four of the Raiders’ last five games.

Josh Jacobs has recorded 109+ rushing yards in each of the Raiders’ last three games.

Mack Hollins has recorded 52+ receiving yards in three of the Raiders’ last four road games.

Van Jefferson has scored a touchdown in two of his last three regular season appearances against AFC opponents.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

