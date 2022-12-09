NFL Picks: Week 14 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

A 2-1 record with my underdogs picks in Week 13 improved my overall mark for the season to 20-16-3. We don’t have as many options this week with six teams on a bye, but here are three more underdogs that are still worth considering on DraftKings Sportsbook.

These two teams faced off in Week 9 in what turned out to be a 20-17 win for the Jets. They did a great job limiting Josh Allen through the air, leaving him to throw for 205 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He did do damage with his legs, though, rushing nine times for 86 yards. It was one of two games all season in which the Bills failed to score at least 20 points, and it’s no coincidence that they lost both of them.

The Jets and Bills will both look a little different for this rematch. The Jets have replaced Zach Wilson with Mike White, who has thrown for at least 315 yards in both games since taking over as the starting quarterback. The Bills will be weakened on defense with Von Miller (knee) out for the rest of the season. For as good as the Bills have been, four of their nine wins have come by nine or fewer points. They are also 1-2 against teams within their division. The Jets are much more dangerous offensively with White under center, so look for them to at least keep this game relatively close.

These are the top two teams in the NFC North. However, they are separated by five games in the standings. The crazy thing is, while they are separated by such a wide margin, the Vikings have a +10 points differential, while the Lions’ point differential is -9. When they squared off in Week 3 in Minnesota, the Vikings emerged with a 28-24 win, despite entering the fourth quarter trailing 24-14.

The Lions have bounced back from a slow start to the season to win four of their last five games. They have taken advantage of a favorable schedule, though, and are only 2-6 against teams with a record of .500 or better. This game is basically a toss-up between two teams that score in bunches and have underwhelming defenses, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Vikings’ extended the Lions’ woes against teams with winning records.

The Browns won in Deshaun Watson’s return from suspension, knocking off the Texans on the road. They were led by their defense, with Watson throwing for only 131 yards and no touchdowns. They had a punt return for a touchdown, a fumble return for a touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown. Meanwhile, the Bengals pulled off an impressive victory over the Chiefs, thanks to Joe Burrow providing three total touchdowns.

The odd stat for this game is that Burrow is 0-4 in his career against the Browns. It hasn’t exactly been his fault, though, with the Bengals allowing at least 32 points in each of those games. The Browns did steamroll them on Monday Night Football in Week 8, winning 32-13 in Cleveland. Given the Browns’ past success against the Bengals, it’s not out of the question that they could at least keep this game close.

