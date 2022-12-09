How a Bettor Turned $100 Into $68,000+ With an NBA Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

Thursday was a quieter night of NBA action, but one bettor made plenty of noise with a spectacular three-leg Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook that returned $68,250 on a $100 bet. The parlay was pretty simple but very effective, including one player from each game to hit their over in points scored.

Here are the three picks, and scroll down further for a full analysis of how the events of the parlay played out.

Bam Adebayo 30+ Points (+600 odds)

Tre Jones 25+ Points (+650 odds)

Damian Lillard 40+ Points (+1200 odds)

The first game of the night was the Heat hosting the Clippers, which tipped off at 7:30 p.m. ET. In this contest, the bettor targeted Bam Adebayo to score over 30 points, which at +600 odds was the lowest odds of the three player props selected.

Coming into the game, Adebayo had only scored over 30 points twice in his 23 games this season. In his matchup vs. the Clippers, though, he came out aggressive, taking the very first shot of the game. He missed that shot and only managed two points in the first quarter. In the second quarter, he got rolling, though, making 5 of 7 shots from the field and getting to 12 points by halftime.

He really took over in the third quarter, abusing Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac on his way to 15 points in the quarter. He only needed four points in the fourth quarter to hit the over for this prop, but he didn’t actually hit the shot that gave him over 30 points until just over midway through the quarter with under 5:55 remaining. That was also his last bucket of the game, as the big man finished with 31 points to start the parlay off with a win.

Another 30+ point performance from Bam. What else can we say ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JlOhDtBtbl — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 9, 2022

Tre Jones was up next, and this bettor picked him to go score 25 points or more, which was available for +650 odds. Typically, Jones is much more of a facilitator than a scorer, and he had only scored 20 points in two of his 23 games this season. This bettor was confident, though, picking him to not only get over 20 but all the way over 25. The pick is even more amazing since Jones had not ever hit over 25 points in his previous 129 career games.

Jones was definitely on his game, making 10 of 16 from the field — including two 3-pointers — while going a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. He piled up 17 points in the first half and then drew out the drama in the second half with seven points in the third quarter, leaving just two points needed to hit the over in the fourth quarter. In the fourth, he missed his first three shots and was actually taken out of the game for a while with the Spurs in control. He re-entered the game with under five minutes left and missed his first shot, looking like he might end up stuck on 24. With only 27 seconds left, the Rockets were within nine points and TyTy Washington fouled Jones. Jones knocked down the two free throws to set his new career high at 26 and give this parlay the win on the second leg.

Tre Jones had 26 points off 10-16 from the field 5 assists and 0 turnovers in last night’s win! @Tre3Jones pic.twitter.com/K34JzNN7hi — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) December 9, 2022

Even after a career-high from Jones and a big game from Adebayo, the bettor still had the hardest part of the parlay remaining since Damian Lillard needed to score 40 points or more, which had the highest odds of the three picks at +1200. While this obviously wasn’t a career-high for Dame Time, Lillard hadn’t hit the 40-point plateau since the third game of the season, when he torched the Lakers for 41 points.

He had only been back for one game after missing seven games with a right calf strain and in his return, he only had 21 points. Lillard didn’t show any sign of rust on Friday, though, making a season-high nine 3-pointers and scoring exactly 40 points. As is usual, it wasn’t Dame Time until clutch time. He only had eight points in the first half but had 18 in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth quarter, including this dramatic 3-pointer with under 12 seconds left.

IT'S DAME TIME IN PORTLAND! IT'S DAME TIME ON NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/WYOQ5vvC5l — NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2022

That bucket gave Lillard 40 points exactly and hit the over, giving this three-leg parlay the win. Even though Jamal Murray spoiled the win for the Trail Blazers, he couldn’t take the victory away from this parlay that turned the improbable $100 bet into a monster payout of over $68,000.

