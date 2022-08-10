PGA TOUR Golf Power Rankings: Will Zalatoris Shines Brightest

Winning this week or next gets you elevated points, which are even more valuable as we gear up for another eventful season on the PGA TOUR in the books. The top 125 in FedExCup standings are eligible to play this week. Still, only 121 are in the field, with LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford unable to play via a TRO and Nate Lashley (98th) withdrawing earlier in the week with a toe injury.

The setting is the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and the venue is TPC Southwind. Although situated in Memphis, TN, the course will play similar to what the golfers experience on the Florida Swing - tons of water where ball-striking is a premium and a necessity this week. Staying away from the big numbers and having experience in similar pressure settings like a Major should help, and that’s why Will Zalatoris is my number one golfer this week. Even though 13 golfers ranked higher than him, the proverbial stars feel they’re aligning for Willy Z, who ranks 10th in strokes gained tee to green over the previous 24 rounds. He should also feel a weight lifted off his shoulders as it sounded like he and his former caddie’s relationship (although strong, personally) was taxing on the course. Hopefully, that frees up some headspace where he can just play.

How much time is too much time off? Although rest and recovery are essential in professional sports, golf is a game of momentum and feel, and there’s something to be said about “game reps.” Because of that, I’m not as confident in someone like Collin Morikawa, who hasn’t played since St. Andrews. That doesn’t mean I don’t like Morikawa; he could easily win this, and I would not be surprised. I’m a little down on him versus the industry sentiment on him this week.

Sungjae Im was close to winning in back-to-back weeks but ran into a couple of buzzsaws in Tony Finau and Joohyung Kim. He’s still solid tee to green, ranking 16th over his previous 12 rounds, but missed some short putts last week, which is out of character. Still, the positive takeaway is he got one extra week’s worth of experience on Champion Bermuda.

Other golfers that should outperform their expectations are Max Homa, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell and Scott Stallings.

PGA TOUR Power Rankings RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS 1 Will Zalatoris +2200 2 Xander Schauffele +1400 3 Rory McIlroy +900 4 Scottie Scheffler +1400 5 Jon Rahm +2000 6 Justin Thomas +1400 7 Tony Finau +2000 8 Patrick Cantlay +1400 9 Cameron Smith +1800 10 Cameron Young +2800 11 Sungjae Im +3500 12 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1400 13 Sam Burns +3500 14 Jordan Spieth +2800 15 Viktor Hovland +3500 16 Max Homa +5000 17 Collin Morikawa +3000 18 Billy Horschel +4000 19 Shane Lowy +3500 20 Corey Conners +4000 21 Joaquin Niemann +5000 22 Aaron Wise +6500 23 Scott Stallings +13000 24 Keith Mitchell +13000 25 Taylor Pendrith +10000

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.