2022 College Football Win Total Best Bet: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets — NCAA CFB Futures Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The college football season is right around the corner, and while I’ve been putting out plays all summer, it’s time to finish up that futures card before turning to betting the games. For this play, we’re going back to the ACC for yet another play that I really like on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2.5-units

The ACC is really speaking to me when it comes to win totals this season. It’s a league I’ve studied a lot this summer, and plan on following very closely this fall. Initially, the Yellow Jackets slid under my radar — obviously, they are not a very good team, but the 3.5 win total reflects that ... until you do a deeper dive.

Georgia Tech will be fortunate to go better than 2-10 this season, returning just eight starters (lowest in the ACC) off an already brutal team. And the schedule this year gets much tougher than last season.

Let’s start with the non-conference schedule, where the almost certain outcome will be 1-3. Western Carolina should be the easiest game on the schedule for GT, which also has to deal with a road game at UCF, as well as SEC games vs. Ole Miss and at Georgia. Any of those would be miracle wins.

ACC play actually starts in Week 1 for the Yellow Jackets, who are 21-point neutral field underdogs against Clemson in the Monday night opener in Atlanta. Tech will also be an underdog at Pittsburgh, vs. Virginia, at FSU, at Virginia Tech, vs. Miami and at UNC. That leaves a home game against Duke as the second game of the season the Jackets will be favored, and even that game could be close.

So even if Georgia Tech wins the only two games it’ll be favored in, we still have room for a pretty sizable upset here to still cash our ticket. A home game against UVA will likely be the best shot by the numbers, but it’s not happening twice on this schedule to get this team all the way to 4-8. We can safely bank on nine losses here.

