PGA TOUR Golf Power Rankings: Will Zalatoris Remains In The Top Spot

This is the penultimate event of the PGA TOUR season, as the remaining top 70 players will be whittled down to 30 ahead next week’s TOUR Championship.

The setting this week is the BMW Championship, and the venue is Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, a track brand new to the PGA TOUR circuit. The course is a bear of a par 71, measuring 7,534 yards with bentgrass greens.

Will Zalatoris will yet again take home the top spot in the power rankings after capturing his maiden PGA TOUR victory last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Anytime there is a tough course on the docket, Zalatoris must be taken extremely seriously, as history has taught us this is where he does his most damage. The Texas native ranks No. 1 in this field in SG: Approach over his past 48 rounds and is absolutely on the short list to win this event.

Jon Rahm looked very much like vintage Jon Rahm last week, gaining over seven strokes ball-striking en route to one of the quietest T5 finishes you will ever see. Much like Zalatoris, the tougher the track, the better Rahm usually plays. He’s had a ton of success at Torrey Pines, Muirfield Village and quite a few other long courses in his career, and should be able to use his length to shred Wilmington this week. He checks in No. 2 in the ranks.

Tony Finau posted another top-five finish last week, but was a little less effective with his ball-striking than we have seen from him of late. A T5 is a T5, nonetheless, and he did nothing to suggest he wont play well this week. He comes in third behind Rahm and Will Z.

Other golfers that in position to play well this week that are a bit further down the odds board are: Corey Conners, Cam Davis, Keegan Bradley and Sepp Straka.

Straka of course was ever so close of taking down Zalatoris in a playoff last week and can really go on a run when he gets hot. Don’t be surprised to see him play well again this week.

PGA TOUR Power Rankings RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS 1 Will Zalatoris +1400 2 Jon Rahm +1400 3 Tony Finau +1400 4 Justin Thomas +1400 5 Rory McIlroy +1000 6 Xander Schauffele +1400 7 Scottie Scheffler +1400 8 Patrick Cantlay +1400 9 Matt Fitzpatrick +1400 10 Sungjae Im +2000 11 Sam Burns +2500 12 Collin Morikawa +2000 13 Viktor Hovland +3000 14 Joohyung Kim +3500 15 Corey Conners +5000 16 Joaquin Niemann +4000 17 Cameron Young +2500 18 Jordan Spieth +4000 19 Aaron Wise +6000 20 Max Homa +3500 21 Shane Lowry +4000 22 Cam Davis +6500 23 Adam Scott +6000 24 Sepp Straka +20000 25 Keegan Bradley +9000

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

