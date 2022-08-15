BMW Championship Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs takes place in Delaware this week with the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club. This is the first time a PGA TOUR event has ever been held here.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook, refer to the DraftKings Preview on DraftKings Playbook. Here are the bets we should be considering this week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Rahm played really well last week at the FedEx St. Jude, finishing in a tie for fifth after gaining a combined seven strokes ball-striking. Despite winning in Mexico a few months back, he’s had somewhat of a subpar season for his standards. However, he showed us enough last week that he should not have the same odds to win here (+1400) as Patrick Cantlay or Matt Fitzpatrick. When you factor in the length of the course this week, Rahm gets the edge over everyone else in this range and could definitely remind the world why he was once the No. 1 player in the world.

Bradley has not played well of late, but we are getting a really nice number here at a course where he should be able to show off his elite long irons. He’s already played well this year at other tough tracks like TPC Potomac, Bay Hill and most recently the U.S. Open at The Country Club. Long term, Bradley ranks 19th in this field in SG: Ball-Striking and 14th in Total Strokes Gained, and could definitely find himself in the mix if the scoring conditions are tough this week. At +9000 you can certainly do worse for someone who won this very event in 2018.

Wise has become a lot more consistent this season compared to years’ past, making 17-of-22 cuts on the year with seven top-10 finishes. He’s coming off a strong week last week at the FedEx St. Jude where he finished T31 and led the field in approach play during his final round. He ranks 17th in this field in SG: Ball-Striking over his past 48 rounds, and if he putts close to neutral this week he can easily pay off this bet.

