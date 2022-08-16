MLB Picks for August 16: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Tuesday is typically a big day for MLB betting, and this one is no exception. There are 15 games to choose from, all starting at 6:40 p.m. ET or later.

Let’s break down some of my favorite MLB wagers to target on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pirates ML (+120)

What has happened to the Red Sox? They’ve fallen to just 57-59 for the year, putting them in last place in the AL East. Things have gotten so dire that they’re just small road favorites Tuesday vs. the Pirates, and I actually think the Pirates are a solid value.

The Red Sox will turn to Nick Pivetta, who has struggled this season. He’s pitched to a 4.51 ERA and a 4.52 xERA, and he’s been worse over the second half. Opposing batters have managed a .373 wOBA against him over that time frame, and they’ve launched 1.66 homers per nine innings.

The Pirates will have a slightly better option on the mound in Mitch Keller. Keller’s numbers won’t blow you away, but he does have a 3.88 FIP this season.

The Red Sox rank merely 21st in wRC+ against right-handers over the past 14 days, so Keller can have some success in this spot.

Mets ML (+135)

The Mets have absolutely dominated the NL East this season. They have yet to lose a series in the division, and they recently won four out of five vs. the Braves. The Mets dropped the first game of this current four-game series by a wide margin, so that trend is officially in jeopardy.

However, they will send Taijuan Walker to the mound on Tuesday. Walker was roughed up by the Braves two starts ago, but he has been a strong pitcher all year. He’s allowed three earned runs or fewer in 17 of 20 outings, including one earned run or fewer in nine. The Braves have an outstanding offense, but there are plenty of reasons to expect a bounce-back performance in this spot.

The Mets offense should also have better results than they did on Monday. They’ve been one of the best offenses in baseball this season, ranking fourth in the league in runs per game. They don’t hit for much power, but they make opposing pitchers work incredibly hard.

I’m interested in grabbing the Mets any time they’re underdogs. They’ve been the second-best team from a betting perspective this season, netting investors an 11.8% return on investment. Only the Orioles have been better at 19%.

Rays ML (+145)

The Yankees are another team that has been in a swoon recently. They’ve won just two of their past 12 games, and their lack of offense has been a big reason why. They’ve been shut out in back-to-back contests, and they’ve scored just eight total runs in their last six games.

Things don’t figure to get much better for the Yankees on Tuesday. Giancarlo Stanton remains out of the lineup, while Matt Carpenter might be done for the year. Taking both players out of the lineup makes this unit much less formidable.

They also have a tough matchup vs. Jeffrey Springs. The reliever-turned-starter has put together a fantastic year for the Rays, pitching to a 2.56 ERA across 84 1/3 innings. The Yankees have unsurprisingly struggled against left-handers recently, ranking just 24th in wRC+ over the past 14 days.

The Yankees will have Nestor Cortes on the mound, but he has started to show some signs of regression. His ERA has dipped to 3.97 in August, and he’s allowed seven earned runs over his past three starts. That’s still very good, but it’s not the same elite numbers he posted to start the year.

Ultimately, I’ll roll the dice with the Rays as moderate underdogs and hope the Yankees’ funk continues.

Place your MLB bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.