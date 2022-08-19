How a Bettor Turned $25 Into Over $11,500 With a 12-Leg Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive win this Wednesday, correctly picking 12 different MLB bets for a payout of $11,587.32 off of just a $25 bet on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The parlay included:

TOR Blue Jays ML (won 6-1 vs Orioles)

SEA Mariners ML (won 11-7 at Angels)

SD Padres ML (won 10-3 at Marlins)

BOS Red Sox @ PIT Pirates Over 8 (8-3 Red Sox)

TB Rays +1.5 (lost 8-7 at Yankees, but covered the run line)

CLE Guardians ML (won 8-4 vs Tigers)

NY Mets ML (won 9-7 at Braves)

STL Cardinals ML (won 5-1 vs Rockies)

OAK Athletics @ TEX Rangers Over 8.5 (won 7-2 at Rangers)

HOU Astros ML (won 3-2 at White Sox)

LA Dodgers ML (won 2-1 at Brewers)

ARI Diamondbacks +1.5 (won 3-2 at Giants)

This bettor combined a group of moneyline bets, run lines and totals from a handful of Wednesday’s baseball games and swept the entire board, winning this wild parlay at odds of +38541. The most notable outcome from this group of bets was certainly the Rays-Yankees game, where the Rays took a 7-4 lead in the top of the 10th inning before conceding a walk-off grand slam to Josh Donaldson.

WALK-OFF

GRAND SLAM

DONALDSON pic.twitter.com/ingIKAZ4y8 — Yankees Béisbol (@Yankees_Beisbol) August 18, 2022

The Rays lost the game, but fortunately for this bettor, the parlay had the Rays run line instead of the moneyline, meaning they just had to cover the +1.5 run spread. This could have been a devastating loss had the Rays only led by one or two runs when Donaldson walked it off, but the parlay remained intact because of the three-run lead that turned into a one-run defeat.

A handful of these teams won their games easily, including the Blue Jays, Mariners, Padres and Cardinals, but most of the games in the parlay actually went down to the wire. The Pittsburgh and Cleveland games needed late inning rallies to get the job done, as the Red Sox led 5-2 over the Pirates heading into the ninth inning and scored three runs to push the game over its 8.5 total. The Guardians trailed 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth against the Tigers, but scored six runs en route to an 8-4 win, fueled by a go-ahead blooper off the bat of Jose Ramirez.

The A’s and Rangers over bet (8.5) was looking bleak for a while, too, as Oakland led 4-1 going into the eighth inning, but the A’s put up three runs in the top of the inning with a pivotal two-run (and first career) home run from top prospect Shea Langaliers.

SHEA LANGELIERS: FIRST MAJOR LEAGUE HOME RUN. pic.twitter.com/xXh67BbSVZ — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 18, 2022

The Rangers then drew two consecutive walks to begin the bottom of the ninth before a Mark Mathias double pushed a run across the plate, sending the game over the total in the process.

Elsewhere in the parlay, the Mets held on for 9-7 win in Atlanta despite giving up two runs in the ninth inning and allowing the potential tying run to come up to the plate. The Dodgers, Astros and Diamondbacks all held on for narrow victories, as well, and this massive long shot became a reality for this lucky DraftKings Sportsbook bettor. The outcome at Yankee Stadium would have been sufficiently dramatic on its own, yet this bet wound up having a ton of excitement from several games across the league.

