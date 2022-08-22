MLB Betting Picks: World Series Power Rankings, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for the week of August 22

This article originally appeared on MLB.com: World Series odds: LA the favorite, but is now time to bet Yanks?

As September approaches, the playoff push really starts to intensify. Our Power Rankings have been revealed for this week, and we’ll see how they align with their odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Power Ranking: 1st (last week 1st)

World Series Odds: +360

No change at the top of our rankings. The Dodgers continue to put up wins and solidify themselves as the betting favorite to win it all. They went 5-2 last week, winning both series against the Brewers and Marlins. This offense continues to roll, averaging 4.5 runs over the week while allowing a total of just 15 runs in those seven games. The schedule looks the same this upcoming week, as they play three games against the Brewers, followed by a four-game series against the Marlins. They’ll wrap up the month of August with a series against the Mets, who are suddenly fighting for their top spot in the National League East.

We’ve talked about betting the Dodgers to win it all before, and I still have no problem taking them at +360. With 42 games remaining, they don’t have an overly tough schedule left, with a combined winning percentage of .502 by the remaining teams. While they will still see the Mets, Cardinals, Padres and Brewers for a combined 18 games, the remainder will be against the Marlins, Rockies, D-backs and Giants. The Padres and D-backs are the teams they’ll see the most, playing them a combined 17 times. There aren’t many holes to poke in this team currently, and if they make it to the last dance, +360 on Aug. 22 would sound quite nice if you miss out.

Power Ranking: 4th (last week: 5th)

World Series Odds: +1100

The Braves made a massive statement last week, winning five out of the seven games played against the Mets and Astros. This propelled them to only being four games out of the National League East, which seemingly felt out of reach just earlier this month. Now, the Braves have the luxury of one of the easiest remaining schedules in baseball with just 39 games left. They will have to try and fend off the Phillies, whom they’ll be playing seven more times, but have a very light schedule otherwise. The Braves will play the Nationals, Athletics, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Giants — who have a combined winning percentage of just .470 — for 23 of those games.

Currently, on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Braves have the fifth-best odds to win it all at 11-1. It’s a nice value all things considered, but would be a steep climb to take it down. Personally, I think the Braves have one of the best lineups in all of baseball, especially with the huge production they’ve been getting from their rookies. Michael Harris II, who is currently the odds-on favorite to win National League Rookie of the Year, has been a huge part of the lineup. Despite hitting ninth in the order for most of his games, he’s slashing .303/.337/.532 with a .374 wOBA as the nine-hole hitter. When you consider the average slash line in MLB hitting ninth is .226/.290/.346, that’s a huge boost to the lineup. I really like the value here, especially if they can heat up at the right time.

Power Ranking: 5th (last week 4th)

World Series Odds: +475

The Yankees continuing to fall in the Power Rankings is not something I expected. Regardless of how you feel about the team, I don’t think any of us really did. Sure, they weren’t going to be able to keep up that type of production all season long, but this is a bit extreme. I’m going to get into some numbers that are real ugly, but I will say, if anything, this recent slump has given us a better number to bet them to win.

The month of August has not been kind to the Yankees. We all know they’ve been losing games at a rapid rate, but once you really dive into the numbers, it’s mind-boggling. Did you know through the month of August, the Yankees have only scored more runs (as of Monday) than only four other teams? Those teams would be the Angels, Tigers, Athletics and Marlins. While that is an eye-opening stat, it’s the teams that have scored more runs that really bring it home. Would you believe teams like the Reds, Nationals, Royals and Pirates have scored more runs this month? The Yankees have also had only 146 plate appearances this month with runners in scoring position. Is that a lot? Nope. It ranks 27th in the league.

Look, this Yankees team and offense will get back on track. It’s only a matter of time. If you missed out on betting the Yankees before, this is one of the best numbers you’ll get this late in the season. Take advantage of this if you were looking for a number to jump on if you missed opportunities earlier in the season.

Power Ranking: 6th (last week 7th)

World Series Odds: +2800

Getting into some of the long odds, the Cardinals feel as if they’re on the brink of running away with the National League Central. Currently on a seven-game winning streak, the Cardinals now have a five-game cushion atop the division over the Brewers. With only four games remaining between these two teams, those matchups will be crucial to decide the division. Personally, I think the Cardinals are the superior team and did much more to improve the team over the Brew Crew. I still, to this day, do not understand the Josh Hader trade to the Padres. Granted, Hader has struggled mightily for the Padres, but it still makes me scratch my head. Meanwhile, the Cardinals acquired Jordan Montgomery and he’s been tremendous. Through 16 2/3 innings as a Cardinal, Montgomery has a 0.54 ERA, allowing just one run with 17 strikeouts. It’s a much-needed boost to the rotation, which the Cardinals will need to make a deep run.

I’m not convinced that the Cards have enough to win it all. However, the team’s odds two weeks ago were almost double what they are now at 45-1. Of the longer shots, this would be where I’d consider going.

