College Football Season Special Best Bet: NCAA CFB Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

College football is rapidly approaching, but that doesn’t mean that DraftKings Sportsbook won’t continue to release new markets for bettors to pounce on. I’m pretty excited about this play, as I played a role in creating the market, but also think it’s one of the strongest plays when it comes to the futures board.

2-units

I always want to give out a winner when I write up analysis on a bet, but this one is particularly special. If you follow my content, you know I’ve been working on creating some extra college football futures markets this offseason, and a handful of them have been posted. This was the last one to be settled, and I am thrilled that we were able to actually go through with offering it.

Essentially, we’re looking at a win total parlay here, which is not something you should be capable of parlaying with another win total from the same sport. In this instance, we’re creating that market with who I believe to be the two best teams in college football.

I’d be surprised if these two aren’t playing for the National Championship in January, which means not losing more than one game along the way, including conference championship games. When win totals came out, I actually put the over on Alabama out on Twitter — which at the time was O10.5 (-190). That was in early June, and as we approach the start of the season, the over on that play is -300. Ohio State is also a very juicy price on O10.5 wins, which is why a lot of other shops are offering 11-flat or even 11.5.

There’s not much of a need to run through the schedules with these two teams — both are double-digit favorites in every game this season. A slip up for each could certainly happen along the way, but there’s no way either drops two games as a massive favorite. Doing so would cost them their championship hopes — no two-loss team has made the College Football Playoff.

I consider 11-1 the floor on both of these teams in the regular season. Nick Saban and Ryan Day will have their teams ready for strong bounce-backs after what they’d consider to be disappointing seasons by their standards in 2021. I’m calling for a rematch of the 2020 National Championship between these teams, and I think at least one of them will be undefeated when we see that matchup. We need a 10-2 season from one of these teams to lose the bet, and I don’t see it happening.

