MLB Picks for August 23: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Tuesday is typically a big day for MLB betting, and this one is no exception. There are 16 games to choose from, including a 15-game main slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Let’s break down some of my favorite MLB wagers to target on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Pick: Mets ML (+110)

The Yankees were able to get the best of the Mets on Monday, despite the Mets having Max Scherzer on the mound. The pitching gap isn’t nearly as wide on Tuesday, with the Mets opting for Taijuan Walker and the Yankees going with Frankie Montas.

However, the Mets have been an absolute machine coming off a loss this season. They’ve gone 34-10 following a defeat, good for a 39.1% return on investment. It’s a big reason why the Mets have lost so few series in 2022.

Walker also may not have the same reputation as Scherzer — deservedly so — but he’s still had a very good season. He’s pitched to a 3.36 ERA, and that number would be a lot lower if not for a one-inning, eight-run performance vs. the Braves three starts ago.

Meanwhile, Montas has been dreadful since arriving to New York. He owns a 9.00 ERA in pinstripes, and he’s allowed six earned runs in two of his three outings. The Mets’ offense ranks second in wRC+ against right-handers, so things don’t figure to get much easier for him on Tuesday.

The Pick: Cubs ML (+110)

The Cardinals managed a 1-0 victory vs. the Cubs on Monday thanks to a solo homer from Albert Pujols. Pujols is now just seven homers away from 700 after launching six homers in his past seven games.

Unfortunately, he’ll draw a tough matchup Tuesday vs. Adrian Sampson. Sampson spent the 2020 season in the KBO, but he has been excellent since returning to the US. He pitched to a 2.80 over 35 1/3 innings last year, and he owns a 3.51 ERA in 59 innings this season. His xERA sits at 3.61 in 2022, so his production is legit.

The Cardinals are a tough matchup, but they are a bit more manageable for right-handers. They rank first in wRC+ against southpaws, but they’re only seventh against traditional pitchers.

Jake Woodford will make his first start of the year for the Cardinals, and his numbers are far from impressive. He’s struck out less than five batters per nine innings this season, and he’s walked more than three. He’s survived thanks to some good luck, but his 4.73 xERA is more than two full runs higher than his actual mark.

I like the Cubs' chances of winning the nightcap of their doubleheader.

The Pick: Orioles ML (+115)

The White Sox will pitch Dylan Cease on Tuesday, and he’s had a phenomenal season. He’s pitched to a 2.09 ERA and an 11.99 K/9, putting him squarely in the conversation for AL Cy Young. If not for Justin Verlander — who has dominated at 39 years old — he’d likely be the favorite.

However, Cease did show some vulnerability in his last outing. He allowed three runs in five innings vs. the Astros, which was his worst start in nearly three months. Giving up three runs to Houston is certainly excusable, but the Orioles should present another tough task. They rank 12th in wRC+ against right-handers this season, and they’re sixth in that department over the past 14 days.

Baltimore has been disrespected by oddsmakers for most of the year, and they have been easily the most profitable team in the league. They’ve rewarded bettors with an 18.6% return on investment, while the Mets rank second at 11.1%. They’ve also gone 27-19 as home underdogs, good for an ROI of 32.4%. I’m going to continue to back the Birds until they give me a reason not to.

