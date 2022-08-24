NFL Odds and Lines NFC East Division: DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Preview

Football season is upon us, which means it’s time to start previewing some NFL odds from a DraftKings Sportsbook perspective. Below, I’ll break down the futures market for the four teams in the NFC East.

Super Bowl Odds: +2000

NFC Conference Odds: +900

NFC East Division Odds: +140

Team Win Total: 10

To Make Playoffs: -250

Week 1 Spread: +1 (vs. TB)

MVP: Dak Prescott (+1600)

OPOY: CeeDee Lamb (+4000) & Dak Prescott (+4000)

DPOY: Micah Parsons (+1000)

OROY: Jalen Tolbert (+1200)

The Cowboys enter the 2022 season with a lot to prove, as they’ve been among the Super Bowl favorites a handful of times in recent years and have very little to show for it. The Cowboys have won the NFC East in four of the last eight seasons, but those strong regular seasons have only produced Wild Card and Divisional Round defeats. The expectations appear to be slightly lower in 2022, as Dallas is tied for the ninth-shortest Super Bowl odds, but they are still the NFC East favorites in what once again figures to be a beatable division.

The Cowboys’ roster is mostly intact from a season ago, as Dak Prescott will lead the offense, and he’s near the top of the board in the MVP odds at +1600. Amari Cooper is now in Cleveland, however, so the offense will be more reliant on CeeDee Lamb. Michael Gallup is injured to begin the season, as well, so it could mean more responsibility for newcomer James Washington, who was also injured in training camp and is expected to miss time. At running back, it looks like it’ll once again be a split between veteran Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Super Bowl Odds: +2200

NFC Conference Odds: +1100

NFC East Division Odds: +160

Team Win Total: 9.5

To Make Playoffs: -190

Week 1 Spread: -4 (at DET)

MVP: Jalen Hurts (+2000)

OPOY: Jalen Hurts (+3000)

DROY: Nakobe Dean (+1200) & Jordan Davis (+1400)

COY: Nick Sirianni (+1800)

The Eagles have made the playoffs four of the past five seasons starting with their Super Bowl victory in 2017, and expectations for them are relatively high heading into the upcoming year. Philadelphia is second in the divisional odds behind Dallas, but they’re actually -190 to make the playoffs, and oddsmakers clearly seem to be expecting better things from Jalen Hurts in 2022. Hurts has shown flashes of greatness throughout his inconsistent early career, but he’s among this year’s favorites for both MVP (+2000) and OPOY (+3000).

The Eagles had a very young group of wide receivers in 2021 and DeVonta Smith figures to be even better in 2022, but one of the biggest reasons for optimism for this season’s offense is the acquisition of A.J. Brown. The Eagles paid a steep price on draft day in trading for Brown, but he could be the missing piece that this team needs to take the next step forward. The Eagles also have two DROY candidates in Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis, so the defense could be much improved, as well.

Super Bowl Odds: +7000

NFC Conference Odds: +3500

NFC East Division Odds: +500

Team Win Total: 8

To Make Playoffs: +150

Week 1 Spread: -3 (vs. JAX)

DPOY: Chase Young (+2000)

OROY: Jahan Dotson (+2000) & Brian Robinson Jr (+3500)

The Commanders made a significant change this offseason with their acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz, though it doesn’t seem to be one that will move the needle all that much in terms of wins and losses. Wentz is a serviceable starting quarterback, but he’s far from a difference-maker, and the rest of the roster is largely the same as it was a year ago. Terry McLaurin will likely be joined by rookie Jahan Dotson at starting wide receiver, while running back Brian Robinson Jr. gives the backfield a bit more firepower, as well. Overall though, this is still a team that will be mostly reliant on its defense.

Chase Young played just nine games in 2021 after his season was cut short due to injury, but he’s already one of the best defensive players in the NFL in just his third season. That’s evidenced by the fact that he’s still just +2000 to win DPOY despite already being ruled out for the first month. It’ll certainly be a major boost when he finally does return from the reserve/PUP list.

Super Bowl Odds: +13000

NFC Conference Odds: +6000

NFC East Division Odds: +800

Team Win Total: 7

To Make Playoffs: +230

Week 1 Spread: +6 (at TEN)

DROY: Kayvon Thibodeaux (+600)

The Giants enter the 2022 season as significant long shots to win the NFC East (+800), though they’re only +230 to make the playoffs and have a win total set at 7. The Giants’ offensive depth chart looks extremely similar to that of 2021, with Daniel Jones at quarterback, Saquon Barkley in the backfield and a group of receivers that has plenty of potential if it can manage to stay healthy. Jones will likely be the biggest key to the Giants’ season, however, and while he hasn’t had the greatest start to his career, he’s still just 25-years-old.

The Giants’ biggest acquisition for 2022 came through the draft, as the team selected Kayvon Thibodeaux fifth-overall with the hopes that he can become a playmaking force on the defensive side of the ball. Unfortunately, Thibodeaux already sustained a knee injury during a preseason game that will knock him out for a few weeks. However, the good news is that he’s still expected back for the majority of the regular season. Thibodeaux begins the season as one of the DROY favorite (+600) despite the upcoming missed time.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.